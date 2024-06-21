38-year-old man accused of raping 13-year-old girl

Jun. 20—A 38-year-old man is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl several times last summer, according to court documents and the U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the task force arrested Jamell S. Clogg on Tuesday at his residence in the 2300 block of East First Avenue in Spokane, a task force news release said. The task force learned Clogg was hiding inside the residence and arrested him without incident, the release said.

He is charged with two counts of second-degree child rape, two counts of second-degree child molestation, second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and indecent exposure.

Clogg made his first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court and is scheduled for an arraignment July 2.

Clogg remained Thursday night in the Spokane County Jail on a $100,000 bond.