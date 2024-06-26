About 38,000 remain without power in Bloomington, Monroe County 22 hours after storm

A broken power pole is one of many damaged in a storm that hammered Monroe County on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

About 38,000 Duke Energy customers in the Bloomington area remained without power as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 22 hours after a Tuesday storm felled trees and utility poles, leaving power lines strewn across roads and sagging under branches.

A Duke spokeswoman said the utility was still assessing the extent of the damage and the company hopes to have power restoration times Wednesday afternoon.

Duke Energy's outage map still showed widespread power interruptions in the Bloomington area Wednesday morning.

“Bloomington and Terre Haute are ground zero in terms of damage,” said Angeline Protogere.

She said crews had restored power to about 6,200 customers in Monroe County as of 11 a.m., but she warned some residents might see “extended outages” because of the extent of the damage.

Protogere said the storms interrupted power to more than 70% of the utility’s customers in Monroe County.

The utility had more than 95,000 customers affected statewide and still had about 52,000 without power late Wednesday morning, including the 40,000 in Bloomington.

Duke Energy has brought in more than 730 workers to supplement its statewide workforce, including damage assessors and linemen. Protogere said damage assessment is ongoing, but the damage extent, blocked roads and the terrain are making assessments and repairs difficult.

Most of the damage occurred because strong winds of up to 70 mph uprooted trees and utility poles, Protogere said.

She said the utility sustained damage to its transmission system, including major power lines that serve as quasi-highways for power delivery, as well as smaller power lines that carry lower voltages to customers.

“Extended outages are possible in the hardest-hit areas,” she said.

Protogere said the storm caused damage as far north as Wabash, about 45 miles southwest of Fort Wayne; and as far south as Clarksville, just across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.

Duke Energy said in a news release that customers can stay informed by texting REG to 57801.

Avoid downed power lines

Protogere urged customers to stay away from fallen power lines and to work under the assumption that they are energized.

Duke Energy safety tips when encountering downed power lines:

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging.

Consider all power lines – as well as trees, limbs and anything else in contact with power lines – energized and dangerous.

Report all power line hazards to Duke Energy at 800-228-8485, or contact your local emergency services department or agency.

Keep children and family pets away from areas where lines may have fallen (backyards, fields, schoolyards, etc.).

If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

Watch a safety video here: tinyurl.com/kxp6h7jr

This story may be updated.

Boris Ladwig can be reached at bladwig@heraldt.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Duke warns extended power outage possible in Monroe County after storm