37th annual Walk for Life: funding pregnancy centers

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 37th annual Walk for Life, hosted by Life Network, took place on Saturday, June 1, at Memorial Park to raise funds for three pregnancy centers in Colorado Springs.

According to the Life Network, the medical clinics provide no-cost services ranging from medical-grade pregnancy testing, Ultrasounds, STD testing and treatment, extensive material resources, and parenting education.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photographer Lilia Onstott

The walk started at 9:30 a.m., and a significant turnout of participants walked around Prospect Lake.

“The Walk for Life is a great opportunity to gather as a community and support moms,

dads, and families in need in our community,” said Rich Bennett, president of Life

Network. “The Walk helps ensure that when a woman is facing an unexpected

pregnancy, she and the baby’s father receive the support they deserve.”

