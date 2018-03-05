    37 Photos That Show How Hilariously Bad Little Kids Are At Hiding

    Caroline Bologna

    Playing hide-and-seek is a beloved childhood tradition, but over the years, it seems kids haven’t gotten any better at hiding. 

    No one knows this better than parents. We asked the HuffPost Parents Facebook community for photos of their kids “hiding,” and the results are adorable and hilarious. 

    Keep scrolling for 37 photos that show just how awesomely bad little kids are at hiding. 

    1

    (Kristina Steffen)

    2

    3

    (Kate McNamara)

    4

    (Abra Frankel)

    5

    (Esther Alejandro)

    6

    (Christine Hovell Matson)

    7

    (Jessica Wawryk Mussi)

    8

    (Kate Hunter)

    9

    (Grace Briones)

    10

    (Monica Lillian Bowden)

    11

    (Rikki Shepherd)

    12

    (Breanna Lindamood)

    13

    (Beth Breiding)

    14

    (Allison Hart)

    15

    (Stella Luna Key)

    16

    (Aimee Duenas)

    17

    (Kelly Kathleen)

    18

    (Christine Hovell Matson)

    19

    (Sara Elizabeth)

    20

    (Laura Grant)

    21

    (Jeanette V Manuel)

    22

    (Keri Bird)

    23

    (Maria Del Carmen Rodriguez)

    24

    (Carrie Robinson)

    25

    (Jennifer Reitz Baron)

    26

    (Tara McClung Giangiordano)

    27

    (Lisa Trader Giacobbe)

    28

    (Nikki Palumbo)

    29

    (Laura Batchelor)

    30

    (Angela Grillo)

    31

    (Lore MT)

    32

    (Sarah Goss Overacker)

    33

    (Carrie Biney)

    34

    (Julieen Marie Dungey)

    35

    (Brittany Dupuis)

    36

    (Kelly Berceau)

    37

    (Jeanie Purvis)
    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.