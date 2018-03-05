37 Photos That Show How Hilariously Bad Little Kids Are At Hiding

Playing hide-and-seek is a beloved childhood tradition, but over the years, it seems kids haven’t gotten any better at hiding.

No one knows this better than parents. We asked the HuffPost Parents Facebook community for photos of their kids “hiding,” and the results are adorable and hilarious.

Keep scrolling for 37 photos that show just how awesomely bad little kids are at hiding.

1

(Kristina Steffen)

2

3

(Kate McNamara)

4

(Abra Frankel)