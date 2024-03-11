37-year-old victim in fatal shooting in Delaware identified

Delaware police have identified the man who was shot and killed last week in the city.

Alonzo S. Byrd, 37, was found lying in Ross Street with a gunshot wound by responding Delaware police officers just before 4 p.m. Friday, police said.

Delaware Fire Department medics took Byrd to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A 17-year-old male juvenile suspected of shooting Byrd fled the scene but was arrested nearby without incident, police said. He is being held at the Central Ohio Youth Center on delinquency to commit murder and other charges to be filed in Delaware County Juvenile Court.

The Dispatch is not identifying the suspect pending further disposition of the case.

Byrd lived on the first block of Ross Street where the shooting occurred as recently as the end of last year, records show, but his current address was listed on Shay Street.

The investigation remains ongoing with the assistance of agents from the Delaware County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.

