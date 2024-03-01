37-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash when tractor-trailer runs red light, NC cops say

A motorcyclist was killed when a tractor-trailer collided with his vehicle, North Carolina police said.

A semi truck hauling a trailer ran a red light at an intersection in Winstom-Salem at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, and crashed into a 37-year-old man riding a motorcycle, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

The motorcyclist, James Daniel Williams, was taken to the hospital following the wreck, but died shortly after arriving, police said.

Officers found the semi truck a “short distance” from the parkway, and both the 22-year-old driver and the 23-year-old passenger inside had no injuries, according to the department.

The driver, Mustafa Manena, was charged with failure to stop at a steady red light and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, according to the department’s Feb. 29 news release.

Manena is scheduled to appear in court April 2, according to police. He has been released since being charged, the department said.

Williams was an office assistant at the Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem, Wake Forest University Chaplain Tim Auman said in a statement. He was a “kindhearted, hard-working colleague” who began working at the museum last year.

“We will miss Daniel and the many ways he made an impact on the Wake Forest community,” Auman wrote in the statement.

