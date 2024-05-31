37-year-old man shot dead in Avondale

A 37-year-old man was shot dead in the city’s latest homicide overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

Demetrius Fain was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in Avondale late Thursday, homicide investigators announced in a news release early Friday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of Reading Road just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound outside.

Fire crews attempted life-saving measures to no avail.

No arrests or suspect information were announced overnight while police continued to investigate.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man killed in Avondale shooting overnight