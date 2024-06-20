New $37 million diverging diamond to improve Daniels Parkway, I-75 traffic. But when and how?

The Florida Department of Transportation is bringing a diverging diamond interchange to improve the busy Interstate 75 and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers.

FDOT will host public workshops later this month to gather community input and explain the project’s details, which include a $37 million budget and anticipated two years of construction starting in fall of 2025.

The impacted roads are I-75 — just north and south of Daniels Parkway — and Daniels Parkway — east of Danport Boulevard to west of Goldenwood Drive.

The project aims to enhance traffic flow, accommodate future traffic congestion, reduce delays on Daniels Parkway, decrease conflict points and improve safety for all drivers.

How does a diverging diamond work?

Diverging diamond interchanges simplify how traffic flows at busy intersections with interstates. As drivers approach the interstate, the lanes switch back to the right side of the road at a traffic signal. After crossing over or under the interstate, drivers switch back to the original side at another signal.

These interchanges eliminate left turns in front of oncoming traffic, making the intersection safer and more efficient. It also reduces the number of traffic light phases, allowing more cars to pass through the interchange. Additionally, drivers exiting the interstate onto local roadways can easily make right or left turns.

A diverging diamond interchange is similar in configuration to a diamond-type interchange, but with a crossover at each intersection rearranging traffic on the cross street, to reduce conflicts for left-turn movements.

Are there other diverging diamond interchanges in Southwest Florida?

How can you get more information on diverging diamonds?

FDOT is hosting two public events to gather input on the project at I-75 and Daniels Parkway.

The first meeting will be held virtually June 25, from 6 to 7 p.m. It will include a question-and-answer session with the project team. Interested participants can register in advance at https://bit.ly/I75DanielsPkwy.

The in-person meeting will take place June 27, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the Church of the Cross gymnasium, at 13500 Freshman Lane. Attendees will have the chance to review project displays and discuss with the project team.

Those who are unable to attend the meetings can send comments:

Through the project webpage at https://www.swflroads.com/project/446296-2

By email to Kimberly.Abate@dot.state.fl.us

By mail to FDOT District One, Attn: Kimberly Abate, 801 N. Broadway Ave., MS 1-6, Bartow, FL 33830

Those submitting comments must ensure they are received or postmarked by Tuesday, July 9, to include them in the formal meeting record. For any questions, call the FDOT project manager Kimberly Abate at (863) 519-2983.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Fort Myers Daniels and I-75 intersection getting a diverging diamond