366 tickets win prizes in lottery drawing with the numbers 9-9-9-9
March 27 (UPI) -- Lottery officials in Washington, D.C., said a drawing had about 366 winners when the numbers 9-9-9-9 were selected.
DC Lottery officials said the DC 4 night drawing on March 3 resulted in the largest payout for an 11:30 p.m. drawing since the lottery started holding them in August 2023.
A total $878,000 in prizes are being distributed to 366 winners for the drawing.
The drawing has a top prize of $5,000 for matching all four numbers, with smaller prizes ranging from $100 to $2,500.