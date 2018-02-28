36 Tweets That Sum Up Life With 6-Year-Olds

Every year of a child’s life is filled with new adventures, new ideas, new skills ... and new challenges for their parents.

Age 6 is no exception. When the going gets tough, many parents of 6-year-olds turn to Twitter to lament their frustration and share some hilarious anecdotes.

We’ve rounded up 36 funny tweets about parenting 6-year-olds. Keep scrolling for some golden moments and musings.

My 6yo just learned to tie his own shoes.

-Me standing in the dark explaining to a stranger why we're showing up to a soccer practice at 9pm — Jennifer Lizza (@outsmartedmommy) September 19, 2017

6y.o, spotting tray of chicken wings: “Wow! That’s a LOT of dead chickens!”



-Why we can’t have dinner guests. — Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) December 13, 2017

6-year-old: I hate how you pack my lunch



Me: Maybe you should pack your own lunch



6: *packs 28 Oreos*



Me: Maybe I should pack your lunch — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) March 15, 2017

“I’m nocturnal now.”



-my 6yo, at what is supposed to be her bedtime — Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) December 23, 2017

If anyone has a solid 3 hours on their hands, my 6 year old has a story about Pikachu he'll tell to anyone who is willing to listen. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) May 7, 2017

My six year old has two volumes: loud, and helicopter-landing-loud. — Tara Brown (@Faux_Ma) July 26, 2015

Found my 6 year old twins cutting slime with these knives so obviously I've got everything under control here. pic.twitter.com/ybhGCunU9n — Kelcey Kintner (@mamabirddiaries) April 18, 2017

Mostly I think I'm a good mom but then sometimes my 6 year old yells "OH SHIT!" when he's excited. — maura quint (@behindyourback) December 15, 2017

Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can & wisdom to not tell my 6yo to SHUT THE F UP! — Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) August 23, 2017

"A cup isn't worth filling unless you can fill it completely to the top with no room to spare."



-every six-year-old ever — Beau Coffron (@lunchboxdad) November 2, 2016

My six year old wanted a mint, so I asked, "What's the magic word?"



Her response: "Now." — Stella G. Maddox (@StellaGMaddox) September 9, 2014

My 6yo just yelled that he is 24% mad at me so, yes, math does have real world applications. — MamaFizzles (@MamaFizzles) August 30, 2017

6yo: "I learned something cool. Wanna see?"



Me: "OK."



**6yo Dabs**



Me: "Are you going to let me know when the cool thing happens, or...?" — Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) July 20, 2017

Why is there a harmonica in my house? More importantly, how can I distract six-year-old long enough to "accidentally" break it? — Jennifer Weiner (@jenniferweiner) September 28, 2014

Me: "Would you like an apple?"

Daughter: "Ew no way."

Me: "...Would you like apple slices?"

Daughter: "Oooh yummy! Yes!"



Mastering the art of 6 year old snack logic one day at a time. — Tara Brown (@Faux_Ma) February 1, 2018

My 6yo has taken to sleeping in his little bedroom fort rather than his bed.



Jk! He climbs into my bed every night & kicks me in the balls. — Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) August 31, 2017

Six year old just asked for a throne for Christmas so I think we're good for now on the whole self-esteem thing — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) November 22, 2016

ME: Have you washed your hands?



6-year-old: Yes.



ME: Really? That seemed too fast.



6: Oh, I thought you meant ever. — Baby Sideburns (@BabySideburns) February 12, 2018

My six-year-old always makes a very compelling argument when he says, "Nuh uh, dad." — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) June 22, 2014

If you ever want to watch someone's descent into madness, just ask my 6yo to explain his fear of clowns. — Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) September 12, 2017

My 6yo just gave me a "note to say I love you." pic.twitter.com/FbNwCzMZp2 — War on Xmas and Nazis Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) September 24, 2017