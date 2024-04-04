36-year-old Georgia man faces nearly 40 years in prison, $5M fine for trafficking fentanyl

A Georgia man is facing decades in prison and a hefty fine after pleading guilty to trafficking fentanyl.

On Feb. 20, 2023, Antonio Whitehead, 36, of Macon, Georgia was traveling on Ga. 401 before being stopped by a Monroe County deputy.

According to court documents, Whitehead was under supervised release for two prior federal drug distribution convictions in West Virginia where he was stopped for multiple violations.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy smelled drugs and the driver had a suspended license.

In addition, the driver and Whitehead, who was a passenger, made inconsistent statements.

As backup arrived, and a probable search was being conducted on the vehicle, Whitehead reportedly ran to the driver’s seat and tried to drive away.

An officer shot out the back tires of the vehicle to prevent a high-speed chase and Whitehead was arrested.

During the search, authorities found a suitcase that contained plastic bags filled with 207 grams of fentanyl, 554 grams of methamphetamine and 101 grams of cocaine.

Whitehead also had several bags of marijuana and a bag of fentanyl on him. He told officers the driver had nothing to do with the found drugs.

“Despite previous convictions, Whitehead continued to plague our communities with fentanyl, fueling the deadliest drug epidemic our country has ever seen,” said Robert Gibbs, Senior Supervisor Resident Agent of FBI Atlanta’s Macon office.

On Wednesday, Whitehead pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Whitehead faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and a $5,000,000 fine.

The sentencing and revocation hearing is June 5. He is not eligible for parole.

“Fentanyl kills, pure and simple. Those who choose to traffic this deadly drug into our communities will be held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.

