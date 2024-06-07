36 arrested in massive California drug trafficking bust with ties to Sinaloa cartel

Authorities announced 36 people were arrested in a massive bust targeting a California-based drug trafficking network with ties to the Sinaloa cartel.

The fentanyl-and-methamphetamine distribution network operated in the Imperial Valley and involved drug trafficking, firearms and money laundering offenses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

More than 400 law enforcement officials were involved in the arrests of 36 suspects. Search warrants were served in 25 locations across Los Angeles, San Diego, Imperial County, Fresno, Phoenix, Arizona and Salem, Oregon.

Officials confirmed 11 additional suspects remain on the run.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent, Alexander Grindley, was also arrested for alleged methamphetamine trafficking.

The sprawling drug network operated across multiple locations including Brawley, El Centro, Westmoreland, Imperial, Calexico, Niland, Holtville, Calipatria and Mexicali, Mexico.

A stockpile of assault rifles that were bound for Mexico belonging to a California drug trafficking organization with ties to the Sinaloa cartel. (U.S. Department of Justice)

Firearms and Russian-made ammunition belonging to a California drug trafficking organization with ties to the Sinaloa cartel. (U.S. Department of Justice)

Court documents said the suspects belonged to various trafficking organizations that were part of an extensive network supplying all of Imperial County and beyond with dangerous narcotics.

During the bust, authorities confiscated:

Over four kilograms of fentanyl, which amounts to about two million potentially fatal doses

More than 324 kilograms (over 714 pounds) of methamphetamine

Significant quantities of cocaine and heroin

52 firearms, including handguns and rifles

Agents have been dismantling operations for years across several previous busts.

On June 30, 2021, agents seized two pounds of methamphetamine and a cache of ghost guns and ammunition including 15 lower receivers, three upper receivers, multiple barrels and stocks, 18 magazines, 40 Luger 9mm rounds and around 400 rounds of .223 Red Army Russian-made ammunition.

“None of the firearms or firearm parts had any identifying serial numbers or markings,” officials noted. “They were all ghost guns.”

Wiretapped conversations revealed Cory Gershen had supplied organization members with ghost guns in exchange for methamphetamine. Agents also found a cache of assault rifles that were scheduled to be sent to Mexico.

Agents seized additional weapons and drugs from Guadalupe Molina-Flores, another member of the trafficking organization, including two AR-style ghost guns, a Colt .380 semiautomatic handgun, additional Russian rifle ammunition and 309.4 grams (0.68 pounds) of methamphetamine.

“This investigation tore apart a drug trafficking network responsible for supplying dealers in communities across the region,” said U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath for the Southern District of California. “But there is still much work to be done. If you’re a parent and today’s price of fentanyl terrifies you, talk to your kids about the dangers of drug use. If you’re an addict and your dealer was arrested today, seek treatment. And if you’re a dealer but your supplier was arrested today, look out – we are coming for you next.”

“With this takedown, the Justice Department has dealt yet another blow to the Sinaloa Cartel and its associates,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “I am grateful to the more than 400 law enforcement officers whose work in this operation resulted in dozens of arrests, charges against 47 defendants, and the seizure of firearms, meth, cocaine, heroin, and two million potentially lethal doses of fentanyl. We will continue to be relentless in our fight to protect American communities from the cartels.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.