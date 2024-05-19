36 arrested, including minors, after fight outside Brandon’s Astro Skate

More than 30 people were arrested Saturday night, including several minors, following a large fight outside a popular skating rink in Brandon, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:20 p.m. on May 18, an off-duty sheriff’s deputy alerted the agency that a crowd of roughly 400 to 500 people had formed outside the Astro Skate of Brandon. The deputy requested assistance with “a large crowd fighting,” according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Minuto.

Minuto said the off-duty deputy was leaving the skating rink for the evening when the fight broke out outside the park and some of the surrounding businesses. She said the crowd was warned they were trespassing and were asked to leave the area.

The crowd caused significant damage to several of the businesses, including the The TimeOut Barbershop, which reported a broken window and $1,200 in damages, and the 7-11 at 700 West Brandon Blvd., which reported $500 in broken wine bottles and stolen property. A nearby Publix closed their doors early to ensure the safety of employees and patrons inside the store, Minuto said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the crowd was involved in fighting, damaging businesses, stealing and disrupting formal business operations. In total, six adults and 30 minors were arrested following the melee.

No further information was immediately available.