RIPON - A lottery player purchased a ticket worth $350,000 in Ripon, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

The ticket sold at Webster's Marketplace, 1188 W. Fond du Lac St., matched all six numbers – 5-6-16-17-19-28 – for Monday's drawing in the SuperCash game.

It's the sixth time in 2024 that a top prize-winning ticket as been sold.

Before Monday's big win, the largest winning lottery tickets sold by Webster's included a $20,000 scratch ticket and a $48,000 Badger 5 jackpot.

Wisconsin Lottery winners have 180 days to claim prizes from the official draw date. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the odds of winning the $350,000 SuperCash top prize are 1 in 1,631,312.

SuperCash is a Wisconsin-only lottery game with daily drawings seven days a week. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.

State lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 get a 2% incentive, up to $100,000. In this case, the incentive was worth $7,000.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: $350,000 SuperCash winning ticket sold in Ripon