35 Too-Real Tweets About Being A Kid Now vs. Back In The Day

Nothing makes you feel old quite like starting a sentence with “Back in my day ...”

But if you’re an adult observing what childhood looks like today, you can’t help but reflect on how different things were when you were growing up sans YouTube, iPhones and other pillars of modern technology.

The funny grown-ups of Twitter certainly agree. HuffPost rounded up 35 too-real tweets about the difference between being a kid now and back in the day.

When I was a kid I wanted to be a marine biologist. My kids want to be famous for opening Easter eggs on YouTube. — MamaFizzles (@MamaFizzles) September 26, 2016

When I was a kid, your richest friends had cable TV, an air hockey machine and ice that came out of the refrigerator door. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) October 3, 2017

Primary school kids have iphones. Man when i was their age i used to spread PVA glue on my hands, wait for it to dry and peel it off. — SKRILL£R (@SkrillerZiller) March 22, 2018

When I was a kid, adults told us complete bullshit and we were just grateful that we didn’t have to go the library to use the encyclopedia. — Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) January 9, 2018

Just blew my preschooler's mind by telling him we didn't have Netflix when I was a kid. — Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) April 12, 2015

Son when I was a kid, we didn't have iphones and video games, we had to use our imaginations. It really sucked. — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) November 15, 2014

Son, when I was a kid, no one ever got in trouble for being on their phone. Instead we got in trouble for making balls out of rubber cement. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) March 14, 2016

When I was a kid, I had no idea what to do with my life



My 3-year-old already knows she's going to sell tacos in a cave and marry a Pokemon — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 22, 2015

14 y.o.said she needs T84 calculator for math.



T84? When I was a kid, we had the T-1000. It was liquid metal & stabbed eyes. WAY cooler. — Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) September 8, 2016

When I was a kid, I solved a rubix cube by moving the stickers.

My kid uses an app. — Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) October 30, 2016

Son, when I was a kid, we didn't have inflatable slides. Our slides were made of metal and they burned your butt on the way down. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) September 19, 2015

When I was a kid, I had a tennis racquet that I pretended was a guitar. I also had a ping pong paddle that I pretended was a ukulele — Darin Loves Bacon (@darinlovesbacon) April 20, 2017

5-year-old: What's that?



Me: An origami book. Let me show you how I had fun when I was a kid.



5: I don't want to be sad right now. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) April 27, 2016

Kids today: playing with iPhone and iPad



Me when I was a kid: pic.twitter.com/x23LjzSDNr — Dailyteenwords (@dailyteenwords) June 25, 2018

We didn't have Web MD when I was a kid, but we did have crazy Aunt Sharon, who used to be a nurse and told you everything is cancer. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) October 27, 2016

Me: Let’s watch the old Mario Bros show on Netflix from when I was a kid!



Daughter: Why is it blurry?



Me: All of the shows used to be blurry.



Daughter: Why is it square?



Me: TV’s used to be square.



Daughter: Why isn’t it funny or good?



Me: YOU MADE ME WATCH CAILLOU!! — John Kinnear (@askdadblog) March 23, 2018

PG rating today: A Pixar character stubs its toe

PG rating when I was a kid: frontal nudity, minors drink alcohol after Little League game — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) December 13, 2015

Son, when I was a kid, we didn't have splash pads, we had a "hose." We'd laugh and play and spray each other with lead filled death water. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) June 29, 2017

Explained to kids 10 & 8 that when I was their age we had three ways of communicating--face to face, by phone and by letter. They weren't having it. — Julia Fierro (@JuliaFierro) January 10, 2018

ugh why can't my kids just chill out on the sofa with some ancient runes and summon the dread-winged goddess like I did when I was their age — A Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) September 17, 2016