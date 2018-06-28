    35 Too-Real Tweets About Being A Kid Now vs. Back In The Day

    Caroline Bologna
    Nothing makes you feel old quite like starting a sentence with "Back in my day

    Nothing makes you feel old quite like starting a sentence with “Back in my day ...”

    But if you’re an adult observing what childhood looks like today, you can’t help but reflect on how different things were when you were growing up sans YouTube, iPhones and other pillars of modern technology. 

    The funny grown-ups of Twitter certainly agree. HuffPost rounded up 35 too-real tweets about the difference between being a kid now and back in the day. 

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.