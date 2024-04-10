I-35 reopens after police chase near Gardner Tuesday. A suspect is in custody

Both lanes of Interstate 35 near Garnder reopened after an hours-long police search for an armed suspect Tuesday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies made a traffic stop around 2:50 p.m. near mile marker 195. When deputies began to question a passenger of the vehicle, police said a suspect moved to the driver’s seat and drove away.

As the deputies chased the fleeing vehicle, police said the driver twice fired a handgun in their direction. In a news release, police said the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed on I-35 near Moonlight Road in Gardner. Police allege the suspect then fled on foot into a wooded area.

In the crashed vehicle, police said they found drugs and a gun. Police did not immediately disclose what drugs were found or the quantity.

A search ensued with several law enforcement agencies who used drones and K9 units. The suspect was found and taken into custody, but has not been identified by police.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public and the highway has reopened. An investigation is ongoing and no other information was available.