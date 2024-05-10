35-year-old Scotland County woman reported missing

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in Scotland County are looking for a 35-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday by her mother.

Stephanie Davis was last seen walking on Church Street in Laurel Hill at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday. She is about 5-foot-7 and weighs about 130 pounds. Davis has dirty blond hair, which she usually keeps in a ponytail, and hazel eyes.

Davis was last seen wearing a pink tank top with white lettering on the front, blue and black shorts and white tennis shoes with pink on them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or detective Allen at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-266-4332.

* * *

Dennis Bright is a Digital Producer at News13. He joined the team in May 2021. Dennis is a West Virginia native and a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Follow Dennis on, Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.