A 35-year-old Milwaukee woman is critically missing since Tuesday

A 35-year-old Milwaukee woman is missing and believed to be with a man who is armed and dangerous, police said.

Shanice Kissley was last seen on Tuesday at 11 p.m. around the 2800 block of North 25th Street and is considered critically missing. Kissley is believed to be with Jamario Luckett, a 41-year-old man, who is thought to be armed and dangerous, according to a Milwaukee Police Department media release.

Kissley is described as a Black woman who is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 185 pounds, has a short afro-style haircut and is wearing a black sundress.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to people who may be especially vulnerable due to a variety of factors.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s fifth district office at 414-935-7252.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A Milwaukee woman is missing since Tuesday