35-year-old Milton Ayer dead after south Phoenix shooting

Phoenix police said one man died after a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

At about 4:15 p.m., police received emergency calls reporting a shooting near 17th Avenue and Wayland Drive where they found 35-year-old Milton Ayers, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Ayers was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Phoenix detectives who investigated the scene learned from eyewitnesses that Ayers was shot by an unknown man who left the scene in a vehicle, according to Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can report it anonymously by contacting Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377). Witnesses can call 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446).

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dies after Saturday afternoon shooting in south Phoenix