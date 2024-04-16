35-year-old man uses rock to break into Gainesville bank, police say
A Cartersville man is behind bars after police said he burglarized a Gainesville bank.
On Friday, around 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the MyGeorgia Credit Union on Limestone Parkway regarding a burglary that happened around 4:30 a.m.
Gainesville detectives used businesses’ surveillance footage and evidence to identify the suspect as Victor Barragan, 35, of Gainesville.
Police said Barragan used a rock to break a window to get inside the credit union, causing nearly $450 in damages.
Once inside, Barragan reportedly searched through multiple drawers before leaving the bank. No items were reported missing.
Barragan was later found in a family member’s car in Lighthouse Manor’s parking lot. He was arrested just before 3 p.m. and booked into the Hall County Jail.
He’s charged with 2nd-degree burglary and criminal trespass.
