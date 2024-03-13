35-year-old man shot, killed in highway shooting in western Massachusetts, state police say

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in a brazen highway shooting in Chicopee on Tuesday night, state police said.

The man, who was not identified, was reportedly traveling with others in an SUV on Interstate 391 in Chicopee when another vehicle drove up next to the SUV and someone fired gunshots into the SUV that killed the man, state police said.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, state police received a report of an apparent car-to-car shooting on I-391 south in Chicopee.

Troopers who responded to the scene learned that two victims from one of the vehicles had gone to Baystate Medical Center on their own.

One victim, the 35-year-old man, was rushed into surgery but did not survive, state police said. The extent of another victim’s injuries were not known on Wednesday.

State Police detectives responded to the hospital and interviewed three other occupants of the vehicle, another victim and two others who were not injured.

A preliminary investigation found that the victims’ SUV was traveling southbound on I-391 in the area of the 2.6-mile marker when another vehicle pulled up along the victims’ driver side and gunshots were fired into the victims’ vehicle, state police said.

The occupants of the SUV stopped to try to flag help, but when no passing vehicles stopped, they drove themselves to the hospital, state police said.

Members of the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and Firearm Identification Section responded to the shooting scene, where they recovered evidence from the roadway.

An investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing. Springfield Police responded to the hospital to assist state police investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

