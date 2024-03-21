35-year-old man killed in I-80 tractor-trailer pileup
The interstate was shut down for several hours.
Saquon Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles at the start of free agency.
Globally, a third of the food produced is lost or wasted, and in Kenya, that figure stands at between 20% to 40%. For Kenya, unlike the developed world, food loss, not waste, is the greater problem, with small-scale farmers, who account for 75% of the total agricultural output in the country, facing a myriad of challenges including inadequate market linkages and a failure to meet the cosmetic specifications for their produce. For a transition, several startups are emerging looking to bridge the market gap for farmers.
The days are ticking down until the 2024 Olympic Games start, and Peacock has revealed some of the features it will offer to help you catch all the action you want to see.
Epic Games has received some significant support in its battle against the fee Apple is charging for iOS payments made outside of the App Store. Meta, Microsoft, X and Match Group filed a petition stating that "The Apple Plan comports with neither the letter nor the spirit" of a court ruling.
Nvidia's GTC was an enormous moment for CEO Jensen Huang and the company's future.
The former five-star recruit and freshman starter appears to be returning to Alabama.
Microsoft has hired Mustafa Suleyman and Karén Simonyan, co-founders of high-profile AI startup Inflection AI, and several of their colleagues in one of the strangest deals as the Satya Nadella-led cloud giant continues its aggressive push to attract top talent. Suleyman -- also a co-founder of DeepMind, which Google bought in 2014 to bolster its own AI efforts -- will run Microsoft's newly formed consumer AI unit, called Microsoft AI, whereas Simonyan is joining the company as a chief scientist in the same new group. Mustafa, whose official title at Microsoft is EVP and CEO of Microsoft AI, will report to chief executive Nadella.
While some investors are loudly bemoaning that the IPO window can't stay shut forever, other VCs themselves are actually part of the problem. A lot of standard VC deal terms give investors the ability to block an IPO or acquisition if they didn't think the timing or price was right, Eric Weiner, a partner at Lowenstein Sandler, told TechCrunch. While it's relatively uncommon for investors to put in direct language to have the ability to block an IPO — although he has seen it in the past — there are very table stakes deal terms that essentially allow investors with preferred shares to do the same thing, he added.
New research links time-restricted eating like intermittent fasting to a higher risk of cardiovascular death. But experts are skeptical.
This Biossance serum has plenty of fans: 'Every woman over 50 should have this product on hand,' one says.
One of Mercedes-AMG's first standalone EVs will be a four-door sedan with a fastback-like roof line, and it will be built on a new architecture.
Productivity is rebounding after 15 years of no gains. That could help drive stocks higher.
Twitch is removing the Prime Video Watch Party feature from its online streaming platform on April 2, almost four years after it became available to all of its users.
One fan even said it's such good quality, it's 'as if it was bought from Lululemon.'
Dustin Poirier's candid revelation about his struggle with post-fight depression in the aftermath of his defeat to Justin Gaethje shed some light on a common, yet often overlooked, aspect of combat sports that many fighters experience.
Supportive yet stylish footwear is "in" for spring. Shop our picks from brands like Hoka, Vionic, Teva, On Cloud and more.
Meta is shutting down CrowdTangle in August. Reporters and researchers used the platform to investigate social media practices.
India's Paytm has secured a vital license it needed to survive and maintain continuity of several core features of its eponymous payments app, a day before the firm's banking unit is scheduled to cease operations because of regulatory clampdown. The National Payments Corporation of India, the firm that built the eponymous UPI rail in the country, approved Paytm's application to participate in the payments ecosystem as a third-party application provider. The license won't restore several of the perks Paytm enjoyed before, but will allow the Noida-headquartered firm to operate similarly as Walmart's PhonePe and Alphabet's Google Pay.
Cole will reportedly visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles for further testing.
The rocket took off from its launchpad in Boca Chica, Texas, on Thursday morning, clearing several critical hurdles along its hourlong journey.