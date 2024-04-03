35-year-old man found dead after fire breaks out in home in southeast Kansas City

A 35-year-old man is dead after a fire engulfed a home early Wednesday in southeast Kansas City, a fire department spokesman said.

Firefighters responded to the scene of the fire at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in the Fairlane neighborhood’s 9900 block of Hillcrest Road, according to Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins of the Kansas City Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy fire emanating from the single-story house and began fighting the flames with two hoses.

While searching the home, firefighters discovered the victim in a hallway located towards the back of the house, close to the room where the fire was mainly located. According to Hopkins, the victim appeared to have been living alone in the house.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 2 a.m.

Because of the fatality, members of the Kansas City Police Department’s bomb and arson unit responded to the home to help investigate, Hopkins said.

The cause of the fire and the victim’s cause of death have not been determined yet as the investigation is still in its early stages, Hopkins said.