35-year-old killed in fiery Manatee County crash with a semitruck on US 41, FHP says

A 35-year-old Ruskin man was killed in a fiery crash on U.S. 41 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 2:20 a.m. Friday when he was driving a Land Rover SUV south on U.S. 41 toward Piney Point Road in Palmetto. He drifted off the road and onto the shoulder, where he hit the back of a parked semitruck, a crash report said.

After the crash, troopers say both vehicles went up in flames.

The 35-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash, according to an FHP crash report. The 45-year-old Georgia man in the semitruck escaped the crash with no injuries, the report said.

The identities of both men involved in the crash were not released Friday morning.

The crash remains under investigation, FHP said.