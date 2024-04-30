35 arrested at Cal Poly Humboldt pro-Palestinian encampment

(FOX40.COM) — About 35 people were arrested early Tuesday morning as law enforcement cleared pro-Palestinian encampments in two buildings on campus at Cal Poly Humboldt.

According to the university, Unified Command, a group made up of law enforcement from across the state, began arresting individuals around 2:30 a.m.

The encampments were part of a nationwide protest by student activists protesting their university’s ties to Israel as the country’s invasion of Gaza enters its seventh month.

The university said on-campus residents were told to shelter in place.

“This is a difficult day, it breaks my heart to see it, and truly nobody wanted to see things come to this,” University President Tom Jackson Jr. said. “We’ve all watched this with great concern, and always with the sincere hope that it would be resolved peacefully.”

Cal Poly Humboldt said that the campus would remain closed through May 10.

