34th annual East Texas Auto and Cycle Show held by East Texas Crisis Center

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Crisis Center held a car show in Tyler on Saturday to raise funds to help survivors of violence.

“That helps us provide free services, free shelter, free counseling, free advocacy, free case management, housing assistance, that helps us to help the survivors,” said Nichole Henry, executive director, East Texas Crisis Center.

For 34 years dozens of car enthusiasts have traveled to Tyler to show their support, and this year was no different.

“We’ve got a great turnout, we’ve got about 150 cars here,” said Frank Cervera, president of the Raceway Car Club.

Raceway Car Club has helped the crisis center put the East Texas Auto and Cycle Show on for years and Cervera said they love giving back.

“We are the largest car club in East Texas. Raceway has been around since 2019 and we love giving back to the East Texas Crisis Center,” said Cervera.

The East Texas Crisis Center said this is a show for the community and the survivors to see no one is ever alone.

“The car show helps remind the people that they are supported, often times, survivors feel like they’re going through it, through it alone,” said Henry.

