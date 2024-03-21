34 things to do this weekend in the Rockford area

Egg hunt at Northeast Y

What: Hunt for Easter eggs, take your picture with the Easter Bunny, play on our inflatables, and more. Register in advance, so we can plan enough eggs for the kids. 6:20 p.m. for kids 0-3; 6:40 p.m. for age 4-6; 7 p.m. age 7-12.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 22

Where: Northeast Family YMCA, 8451 Orth Road, Rockford

Cost: Free

Latina Leader of the Year

What: Come celebrate with us to honor Melissa Santillan as Latina Leader of the Year. Live Performance from GM Rudiano and Meleny Villa. Presentation at 3:30 p.m. After party at Shooters- upper level with charcuterie from 6-8 p.m., live performance at 9:45 p.m. and party from 8 p.m. to midnight.

When: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: Ethnic Heritage Museum, 1129 S. Main St., Rockford

Grand American Launch Party and Open House

What: Kick off spring with Harley-Davidson's official Grand American Launch Party and Kegel H-D's Open House. Register for a chance to win a new motorcycles and a trip to the 2024 Homecoming Festival in Milwaukee. The first 100 attendees through the door will receive a special commemorative poster and plastic party cup. Members of our local HOG Chapter will be serving brunch starting at 10:30 a.m. including pancakes, sausages and choice of coffee, orange juice or water. Donations encouraged and will go to benefit a local charity chosen by Rock River HOG. Enjoy 15% off your purchase on full-priced, in-stock, officially licensed merchandise and aftermarket P&A. Spend $75 (before tax and after discounts) and receive a free Kegel H-D tote bag while supplies last. Pearl's Patches will be selling their locally crafted patches and providing sewing services. Scouts BSA Cub Scout Pack 43 will also be here for part of the day selling World's Finest Chocolate bars for $1 each as well as Camp Cards for $10 that gives you access to discounts at participating area businesses.

When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: Kegel Harley-Davidson, 7125 Harrison Ave., Rockford

Egg hunt at Camp Winnebago

What: Bring the whole family for an outdoor Egg Hunt and some Easter fun, games and crafts. Bring your own Easter baskets or bags. We will have thousands of eggs to find filled with candy and prizes. Find a golden egg for a special prize.

When: Noon – 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: Camp Winnebago, 5804 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: Free

Rikyuki Tea Ceremony & Wagashi Experience

What: Anderson Japanese Garden will host a special tea gathering to honor the life of Sen Rikyu (1522-1591), the founder of the Sen family and one of the most influential and innovative tea masters in the history of Chado, the Japanese Way of Tea. The present Grand Tea Master of the Urasenke Tradition of Tea is Sen Soshitsu, the 16th-generation descendant of Sen Rikyu. Attendees will experience the unique tea ceremony and learn how to make Rikyu-manjyu, the special Japanese sweet named after Rikyu.

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: Anderson Japanese Gardens, 318 Spring Creek Road, Rockford

Cost: $45; $40 for members; includes flower materials

WWE: Road to Wrestlemania

What: See your favorite Superstars including “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, LA Knight Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” Gunther, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley Bobby Lashley, The New Day Becky Lynch, Carlito, Charlotte Flair, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY and more. Superstar experience and Walk the Aisle packages available.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24 (Doors open at 6 p.m.)

Where: BMO Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford

Cost: $20 and up

Second Annual Bridal Open House

What: Grab a complimentary Mimosa and wander the venue. Sample appetizers created to wow guests. Meet with event staff as they guide you through the wedding day process. Speak with vendors from the Rockford region. Take a tour of our boutique hotel and complimentary bridal suite.

When: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday, March 24

Where: Riverview Inn & Suites and Riverview Event Center, 700 W. Riverside Blvd., Rockford

Cost: Free

Holistic Health Fair

What: Experience the holistic health event with 55 local, regional, and national vendors and practitioners. Explore a wide array of modalities, goods and services including massage, crystals and gems, jewelry, skincare, natural health care, candles, energy and sound healing, readers, energy workers, soul art, essential oils and meditation. Connects with resources for the mind, body, and spirit.

When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, March 24

Where: IBEW, 6820 Mill Road, Rockford

Cost: $5; $3 in advance; free for ages 16 and younger

Feminists in the Field

What: Hear about the professional journeys of local people who identify as women and/or LGBTQIA who work in various roles of ecosystem conservation. Enjoy a moderated panel with time for Q&A and networking. Light refreshments provided. This is an opportunity for anyone high school age or older considering a career related to conservation. Limited space; please RSVP.

When: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: Nature at the Confluence, 306 Dickop St., South Beloit

Cost: Free

Guided hike

What: Join Tim Speer as he leads you on a guided hike. This preserve is known for birds, geology, wildflowers and panoramic views of the Sugar River. Family-friendly hike. Please, no dogs. Register on our website.

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: Colored Sands Forest Preserve, 10602 Haas Road, Rockton

Cost: Free

Mothman Over Maze Books

What: join Jaci and Bill Kousoulas (Authors of Bridging the Tragedy) for a discussion on Mothman phenomena followed by a meet and greet and book signing. Jaci and Bill Kousoulas, PhD are the authors of Bridging the Tragedy a book based upon the 1967 Silver Bridge Disaster in Point Pleasant, WV, Mothman, and post-traumatic growth, a phenomenon that often occurs after tragedy. Bill’s interest in the paranormal began in the late seventies with the original Project UFO television series. In 2003, he was introduced to The Mothman Prophecies movie, and it changed his life.

When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: Maze Books, 406 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: Free

Spring festival

What: Celebrate the season with family-friendly event where all are welcome to join. Event includes a fun hunt, kids craft, coloring and activity sheets, face painting and balloon animals. Get your photo taken with the Spring Bunny and have 1 photo from the event printed from your phone. Pick the best one and we'll print out a 4x6 for you free. We'll also have treats and plenty of candy.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: First Northern Credit Union, 104 N. Show Place Drive, Rockford

Cost: Free

The Secret Life of Butterflies

What: Join us to explore the world of butterflies and moths. See the whole lepidoptera lifecycle in action as caterpillars munch on leaves, butterflies emerge from their chrysalis, and moths from their cocoons. Get an up-close look at these insects in the butterfly house as you’re surrounded by native and exotic butterflies.

When: Exhibit will be from March 23, 2024 - May 26, 2024.

Where: Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens, 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford

Pride in Bloom

What: Join us for rock painting, face painting and connecting with your fellow LGBTQ+ and allies. We will have two free baskets (Self Care from Rockton Pride members and Candy Chaos from Sugar Britches) for you to enter to win. Inkwell will be closed to the public, but you are welcome to shop their books and threads, along with some premade floral arrangements for sale from Buckets and Blooms. Our snacks will be vegetarian and the atmosphere will be filled with love. This is a family friendly event.

When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: Inkwell Books & Threads, 106A W. Main St., Rockton

Cost: Free

Wings & Wheels Easter event

What: Tour the museum with your family and participate in Easter activities. There will be a make and take craft and face painting for children, airplanes on display and food for purchase. JKirk Photography will be there with Mr. Easter Bunny ready to take your photos. $5 digital photos will be ready within 72 hours in a group gallery. By having your child(ren)'s photo taken, you are giving JKirk Photography permission to post in a gallery, password protected. Please only download your children’s photos. Pets are welcome to come for photos, too.

When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: Wing & Wheels Museum, 5151 Orth Road, Poplar Grove

Cost: Free; photos and food will be available for purchase

Fundraiser for CASA Royale

What: Wine by the glass, flight or bottle is available for purchase, and After the Vine has generously offered to donate 20% of all proceeds to benefit Winnebago County CASA so we can continue to advocate for the best interest of children in the juvenile court system who have experienced abuse or neglect. Enjoy live music by Eli & Jack Duo from 2-5 p.m.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: After the Vine, 163 E. Hawick, Rockton

Water painting

What: Enjoy a morning of watercolor with local artist Jenny Mathews, as she walks you through the basics and helps hone your painting skills. All supplies provided. Please pre-register.

Cost: $35; $30 for members

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: Severson Dells Nature Center, 8786 Montague Road, Rockford

Cost: $35; $30 for members

Drag show

What: Celebrate DJ Xtians Birthday with a Drag Show benefiting Hope’s Legacy and Trust, our favorite local animal rescue charity. We will have raffle baskets, 50/50 raffles and surprises. All door and table go to the charity. Performances by Las Vegas Show Girl Angelique Munro, Milwaukee Performer Gina D'licious, Iowa's Favorite Performers Sage Umbra and Anna Mae and Rockford’s Scare Queen, Areal Haunting.

When: 10 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: Rockton Inn Pub & Grub, 102 W. Main St., Rockton

Cost: $5; VIP tables of 4 for $20; other tables are first come first-served

Little Shop of Horrors

What: Experience this horror-comedy rock musical as it follows Seymour, a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24

Where: Boylan Auditorium, 4000 St. Francis Drive, Rockford

Cost: $10

Parella Grand Opening

What: Celebrate the opening of our new salon. We will have food, drinks, music and a photographer to catch all of the special moments.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: Parella, 214 E. State St., Rockford

Whiskey Tasting

What: Join us for an evening of whiskey sipping with Four Gate Whiskey and selections from Adictivo, Barrell Craft, Four Roses, Joseph Magnus, Leopold Bros, MB Roland, Penelope and more. RSVP over the phone or in person.

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: Artale Wine Co., 6876 Spring Creek Road, Rockford

Cost: $20

815 BeautyCon

What: Shop small vendors while learning new things and booking beauty appointments. Explore a diverse range of products and services that will be available for purchase. Opportunities: Connect with inspiring entrepreneurs and fellow attendees. Find one-of-a-kind items and services.

When: Noon – 5 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: The Lynex, 7358 N. CherryVale Mall Drive, Rockford

Patio & Grill Expo

What: Enjoy savings on outdoor furniture, fire tables and accessories throughout the showroom. Save 40-50% off outdoor furniture special orders. Cooking demonstrations on all our grills Saturday. Taste our cook's favorite recipes from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and enjoy a free gift with grill purchase.

When: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24

Where: Village Green, 6101 E. Riverside Blvd., Rockford

Rockford IceHogs hockey game

What: The Ice Hogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins. Also watch former coach Steve Martinson’s Ring of Honor induction.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: BMO Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford

Cost: $16-$30

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy fundraiser

What: The menu includes biscuits and sausage gravy, assorted fruit cup, kringle, juice, milk and coffee. Entertainment by pianist Nola Carnine. The fundraiser benefits the Rockton Food Pantry, Young Life Wesley Woods & Camp Reynoldswood Retreat Centers, GiGi’s PlayHouse, Rock House Kids, Vets Roll, Carpenter's Place and the Jaimie Cox Foundation.

When: 7-11 a.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: Roscoe Methodist Church, 10816 Main St., Roscoe

Cost: $8; $5 for ages 6-12; free for age 5 and younger

Easter Bunny photo opp

What: Grab your camera and grab your dog to see the Easter Bunny for a photo opportunity. Proceeds go to the Rockford Police K-9 Unit. Selfie station outside. Additional parking at Mulford Animal Hospital.

When: Noon – 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: Bark on Mulford, 2002 S. Mulford Road, Rockford

Cost: $5 per dog; includes an Easter bandana

Caravan concert

What: Caravan - The Gypsy Swing Duo is based in Madison, Wisconsin. Their virtuosic acoustic is primarily influenced by the legendary Romani Jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. The duo also pulls influences from American jazz, European Folk Music, traditional Latin, Parisian waltz, and other vintage-jazz sources. Admission is first-come-first-served. The Inscape Collective store will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop before after the concert.

When: 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: Inscape Collective, 201 Seventh St., Rockford

Cost: Suggested $10 donation

Archaeology Then & Now (Macktown)

What: Archaeologist Rochelle Lurie will give a Powerpoint presentation about archeology at Macktown Living History. This event will be held in the golf course clubhouse. Pre-registration required.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24

Where: Macktown, Living History Golf Course Clubhouse, 2221 Freeport Road, Rockton

Cost: $5

One Night of Queen

What: Gary Mullen & The Works (featuring Gary Mullen on vocals, David Brockett on guitar, Billy Moffat on bass, Malcolm Gentles on keyboards and Jon Halliwell on drums) will have you dancing in the aisles during their two-hour show, while the band pays tribute to the stage theatrics, showmanship and music of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees,: Queen.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24 (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Where: Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: $32.50-$77

Swedish Pancake Breakfast

What: Tickets available at the door or call to reserve tickets. Breakfast includes lingonberries, sausage, butter, milk, juice or coffee (all you can eat is for pancakes only). Carryouts available. Proceeds benefit the 2024 Civil Rights Trip to Atlanta Scholarship Fund.

When: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, March 24

Where: Zion Lutheran Church, 925 Fifth Ave., Rockford

Cost: $15; $8 for children 11 and younger

Easter Bunny at the Museum

What: Meet the Easter Bunny, make crafts, go on a scavenger hunt, play games and explore the museum. Photos by photographer, Jamie Kirk. Pay upon arrival; cash preferred.

When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24

Where: Boone County Museum of History, 314 S. State St., Belvidere

Cost: $10 family admission; $5 per digital photo

Easter Bunny Pictures

What: Walk in event. Digital photos by Memories By Debbie will be available to download within 72 hours. When coming, you’re allowing Memories By Debbie to post your child’s picture on her Facebook page within a link. You are giving consent to place your pictures on the link with others and you will download only your child’s image. The link will be secured by a password given to all participating guests at the time of the event.

When: Noon – 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24

Where: Sips and Sprinkles, 221 W. Locust St., Belvidere

Cost: $5 per digital photo; cash only

Easter Egg Hunt at Urban Air

What: First-come first-served egg hunt event throughout Urban Air. Take photos with the Easter Bunny. Discover sweet treats, prizes, and exclusive giveaways tucked away inside each egg you find.

When: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24

Where: Urban Air, 7137 E. State St., Rockford

Palm Sunday Breakfast

What: Palm Sunday breakfast and take your own pictures with the Easter Bunny. Serving pancakes, whole hog sausage, eggs made to order, toast, milk or coffee.

When: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday, March 24

Where: North Boone Fire District 3, 305 W. Grove St., Poplar Grove

Cost: Freewill donation encouraged

Coming next week

John Mellencamp

What: John Mellencamp will perform for one night only in 27 new cities on his Live and In Person 2024” tour. He will perform songs from the new LP, Orpheus Descending, during his live set. Mellencamp is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. *This show will be sold through the AXS ticketing platform only, not Ticketmaster.

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 (doors open at 7 p.m.)

Where: Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: $49-$250

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: 34 things to do this weekend in the Rockford area