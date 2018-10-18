34 of the Best IKEA Hacks on the Internet

As IKEA's furniture business continues to boom, another industry has been growing right along with it: the IKEA hacks industry. DIYers have long driven this business—you could accurately call Pinterest its headquarters—and lately, full-blown companies are jumping on board too. (There are enough IKEA cabinet front brands to warrant an entire article.) The question is no longer "Should I hack my IKEA furniture?", it's "Which IKEA furniture hacks are the best?" Because while we're totally into upgrading the knobs on your Malm dresser, that's only the very tip of the iceberg. So, here are the IKEA hacks on the internet that really stood out to us, organized by the piece of furniture for easy navigating:

Billy bookcase

In Dimes cofounder Sabrina De Sousa's incredible Chinatown apartment, she mentioned the row of shelves in her study "are just IKEA shelves we added arches to." Genius.

How about some oriented strand board sliding doors instead?

Ahhh, the magic of crown molding.

Going monochromatic is the icing on the cake.

Sektion kitchen cabinets

Noam Dvir and Daniel Rauchwerger upgraded the standard IKEA kitchen in their New York City apartment with an Arabescato marble backsplash, sleek metal pulls, and a cabinet cut to just the right size to hide the washer and dryer.

IKEA hacking is all about thinking outside the box, a la these upper cabinets turned floating credenza.

But who says an upper cabinet even needs to be hung on the wall? Live your best life and add some awesome triangle legs like this.

Or just forgo legs entirely and go the upholstered bench route. (This project uses IKEA's over-the-fridge cabinets.)

The ultimate IKEA kitchen hack trifecta: updated pulls, baseboards painted a contrasting color, and bespoke additional shelving (in copper, no less!).

Pax wardrobe

Adding a minimalist wood base is a game-changer.

Face a few Pax wardrobes inwards and boom, you've got a walk-in closet.

Painting the doors with chalkboard paint in a rosy pink hue is the perfect twist on the ubiquitous finish.

Muuto's oversized knobs are always a good idea.

Besta storage unit

Only good things can happen when you build a custom wood frame for your Besta.

Color-blocking for the win.

Ivar cabinet

A paint job that matches the wall makes this cupboard feel like it's always been there. Cute new legs don't hurt either.

Tape off a fun design on the doors, paint over it, and voila, you've got a reverse pattern happening. P.S., this idea comes straight from IKEA, so you know it's good.

Another IKEA-approved project: leaving most of the piece natural, except for an attention-demanding slash of hyper blue paint.

More paint, more great legs.

Tarva dresser

Guys, this squiggly upgrade, dreamt up by West Elm display artist Becky Elfes-Terjung, costs only $20.

