After 33 years with city of Grand Forks, Meredith Richards plans retirement

Mar. 23—GRAND FORKS — When Meredith Richards reflects on her 33 years employed by the city of Grand Forks, her work on the community's flood recovery stands out.

"When I'd have a bad day and get frustrated, I would drive around and look at what we have built," Richards said. "Because if you were in '97, '98 it was pretty depressing. There was a lot of destruction, a lot of people hurting, a lot of angry people and to look back, there are frustrations, but we accomplished a lot."

Richards, who has worked for the city since 1991, is preparing to retire in June. Throughout her career, Richards has worked in planning and community development, ranging from neighborhood revitalization and projects like the renovation of the HIVE in downtown Grand Forks.

"In Grand Forks, community development is such a vague term," Richards said. "With community development in Grand Forks, it's economic development as well as the community. ... It's (U.S. Housing and Urban Development) dollars. It's public art. It's leases for manufacturing space. It's all over the place."

As community development director, Richards helps manage funds the city receives from HUD. That funding helps the city administer programs like the

community services grant and community block development grant,

which aid local organizations and nonprofits for projects like

renovations at the Grand Forks Senior Citizens Center.

Community development, in addition to managing federal funding from HUD, also helps manage city-owned buildings, like the HIVE, and, before it was

sold, the Corporate Center.

It also handles requests for funding like for the

Red River Housing Study

from the Red River Regional Council.

Richards is originally from rural Idaho, and before working in Grand Forks worked for the city of Pullman, Washington. There, she worked in planning, inspections and with the public works department. She first came to Grand Forks when her husband got a job as a math professor at UND after completing his Ph.D. She started in the city's planning department doing planning for the Grand Forks-East Grand Forks Metropolitan Planning Organization.

"Then the flood hit in 1997 and everybody's job changed, including mine," Richards said. "I started working in recovery planning with some of those federally-funded consultants on how to rebuild the community, save the downtown, historic preservation — and that was my introduction to (HUD). It was a great fit and I never left."

People look up to Richards, said Grand Forks City Administrator Todd Feland.

"She's been a treasure to the city of Grand Forks and is really the go-to person on putting together city development plans," Feland said. "She's a leader that people throughout the city look up to and come to her for advice on various projects.

"She's a terrific writer, and we're going to miss her institutional knowledge and experience and, probably most importantly, her wisdom that she's provided to so many folks."

When Richards retires,

the city is merging the planning and community development

departments into one under now-city planner Ryan Brooks, who will become the director of the combined department.

"They're definitely big shoes to fill," Brooks said. "She's been a bit of an institution around here and has been a great asset for all of us to learn from. She's going to be missed."

Richards won't be leaving the city completely. In retirement, she'll be helping the city as a consultant for future projects, like the redevelopment of the old water treatment plant site.

"Having her as our internal consultant for a little while longer is going to pay dividends to the city and community," Feland said.

In retirement, Richards said that being unincumbered by full-time employment means more time for her garden.

"I'm looking forward to spending time getting my hands dirty," Richards said. "I like to garden — that was part of the reason for retiring this time of year."