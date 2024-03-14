33 Things to do in the Rockford area this St. Patrick's Day weekend

Several St. Patrick's Day-themed events and activities highlight this weekend's Things to Do list.

St. Patrick’s Parade and Paddyfest 2024

What: The Parade route differs slightly this year. Line up is still at the RPS 205 (BMO) parking lot for staging. The Parade runs up Seventh Street to Charles to State, crossing the river and proceeding to Main then turning left onto Main Street and disbanding near the park District Administration Building (the old post office). PaddyFest Entertainment features The Tooles from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The Rockford Pipe Band and Emerald Wind will also perform.

When: 3 p.m. parade, 4 p.m. Paddyfest Saturday, March 16

Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Rockford Riverfront & Rockford Conference Center, 416 S. Main St., Rockford

Cost: Traditional Irish meal of corned beef and cabbage is $22; kid’s meal of hot dog and mac & cheese is $16; $10 admission (free for age 12 and younger) for PaddyFest

St. Patrick’s Day Parking Lot Party

What: Since the Saint Patrick’s Day parade lines up in the parking lots directly across from the pub, we decided to throw a parking lot party to watch the festivities. We will have music, bags, corned beef and cabbage, Reubens and corned beef quesadillas. Tullamore Dew and Tullamore Dew Honey for $4 and plenty of Irish cheer to go around. We will have some giveaways too.

When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: Ernie’s Midtown Pub, 1025 Fifth Ave., Rockford

Shamrock Beer Run

What: Nik’s Wish event features local craft brewery beer stops along the course, an online auction and a beer fest afterwards. Proceeds will bring joy to young adults (18-24) fighting cancer. The goal this year is to fund at least five wishes. These are young adults who were diagnosed after turning 18, no longer qualifying for Make-A-Wish, but who still need the hope that a wish brings.

When: Noon – 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: MercyHealth Sportscore One, 1288 Elmwood Road, Rockford

Cost: $25-$60

104.9 the X St. Patrick’s .1k

What: The X will host the Sixth Annual St Patrick's Day .1K Run to support Friends of the Rockford K-9 Unit. We will pay tribute to Nyx, the fallen K-9. You are invited to take part in the world's shortest run/walk to raise money for a great local cause. A .1k is 328 feet. Pre-register online and pay $25 entry fee. You will receive an event t-shirt, race bib, beer stein and more. The run starts and ends at Jax Pub. You can pick up your swag bag the day of the event. Check in begins at 10 a.m., with the race at 11 a.m. and costume contest at noon. Prizes at 12:30 p.m. Entertainment from 1-1:30 p.m. This is a 21 and older event.

When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: Jax Pub, 4160 N. Perryville Road, Loves Park

Cost: $25

Shamrock Bowl

What: Fun for the whole family. A fundraiser for the Superhero Center for Autism. Bring your Superheroes as well - the music will be turned down and there will be a quiet space available if needed. Food and drinks available for purchase. Lane sponsorships available for families and businesses. The event will also include a 50/50 Raffle, trick lanes, and more.

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: Don Carter Lanes, 3925 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: $5-100

St. Paddy’s Day Hot Bag Sale

What: Celebrating St. Patty’s Day in style. We will have our famous Hot Bag of classic chips available. No limit. We will also be sharing some other great treats.

When: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Friday, March 15

Where: Mrs. Fisher’s, 1231 Fulton Ave., Rockford

Cost: $4 per bag

Ostara: Spring Awakening Retreat

What: It's time to awaken to the calls of spring on the weekend of the Vernal Equinox. Step into the new season feeling centered and refreshed after participating in a variety of ceremonies, art, altars and movement. Everyone is welcome.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, March 15 and 7 a.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 920 Third Ave., Rockford

Cost: Free but donations are appreciated. Suggested donation $15/day or $25 for both days.

Ars Pvblica: The Ultimate Society

What: The Ultimate Society: What is it? What does it mean? Explore with us and our very special guest artists and thinkers at Ars Pvblica. This month we welcome: regional food activist and farmer, Andrea Hazzard; international peace activist and community builder, Bob Schlehuber; doctorate professor of philosophy, Dr. Michelle Rotert; and hobo-turned-homesteader, folk singer, Andrew Jacob Holm.

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 15

Where: The Underground Gallery, 418 E. State St., Rockford

2nd Anniversary & St. Patrick’s Day Party

What: Sunset Strip will perform for the Shattered Saloon’s 2nd Anniversary and St. Patty's Day Bash. Enjoy music plus green beers, Jameson or whatever else you prefer to celebrate their milestone and Irish weekend.

When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: Shattered Saloon, 5440 N. Second St., Loves Park

The Big Lebowski Movie Night

What: We are throwing a monthly movie night benefiting the Rockford Public Library. The first movie is “The Big Lebowski.” Doors open at 6 p.m.; movie starts at 7:15. There will be a full bar and food provided by Ernie’s Midtown Pub. Dressing up as your favorite Lebowski character encouraged. White Russians will be featured. Limited to 250 seats.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, March 15

Where: J.R. Sullivan Theatre, RPL Nordlof Center, Rockford

Cost: $7

Friends of RPL Spring Book Sale

What: Don’t miss the Friends of Rockford Public Library Book Sale! Hundreds of like-new, and gently used books, CDs, DVDS, and more. Prices range from $.25 to $.50 per item. Money raised from the sale will go toward purchasing special equipment and materials that support Rockford Public Library's programs and services.

When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: Rockford Public Library, 214 N. Church St., Rockford

Spring Eggstravaganza 2024

What: This is our spring event for local vendors and businesses to attend to share products and skills with the community. There is also an Easter Egg hunt at 12:30 p.m. with goodies, information and prizes at each table. Also, we will have a Silent Auction until 1:30 p.m. and a 50/50 raffle to be drawn at 3 p.m. The quilt raffle will also be drawn at 3. Musician and singer Dan Holmes will perform from 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

When: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: St. John’s United Church of Christ

St. Patrick’s Day Benefit

What: A St. Patrick's Day benefit for Meals on Wheels. Provided by Mary's Place. Serving corned beef or ham, cabbage, carrots, baby reds and dessert. Dine in or carry-out.

When: Saturday, March 16

Where: South Beloit Businessmen’s Association, 525 Washington St., South Beloit

Cost: $15

Godspell Jr.

What: Be entertained by an eclectic blend of parables and songs, depicting the story of Jesus' life. Music styles range from vaudeville to pop.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16; 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17

Where: Rockford Christian School, 1401 N. Bell School Road, Rockford

Cost: $10; $5 for students

Barrel of Laughs featuring Vince Carone

What: Barrel of Laughs is a stand-up comedy series featuring both nationally recognized acts and local talent. Various seating and beverage options. Shows are in The Barrel Room. The event, hosted by Matt Hall, features Dan Cassilagio and headliner Vince Carone.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15 (doors open at 6:30)

Where: Prairie Street Brewhouse, 200 Prairie Street, Rockford

Cost: $30-$270

Friends Trivia and Paint Night

What: Sign up, bring your friends and you'll all get to sit at your own table together. Pick out and pay for what you want to paint or glaze. Tickets do not go towards the cost of pottery chosen. Grab some snacks and start painting. We'll ask trivia questions every half hour. We have trivia forms for you to fill out at your table. We’ll collect them, tally up the right answers and give away a prize. We also have one door prize that will be given away randomly. You can select to glaze, use acrylics, paint a canvas or even some wood art.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 15

Where: The Pottery Lounge, 312 N. Alpine Road, Suite 104, Rockford

Cost: $10 ticket + pottery cost

Shamrockin St. Patrick’s Party

What: The luck of the Irish has brought 2 bands to party with us: country band Lola Blu from 2-6 p.m. and classic rock band Trash 80's from 8 p.m. – midnight. Corned Beef and Cabbage and Reubens will be on special all day. Live music on the patio. ABATE St. Paddy Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Irish drink specials and regular menu as well.

When: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. breakfast, bands at 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park

Cost: no cover charge; $10 for buffet style breakfast

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

What: Menu: corned beef, cabbage, potatoes & carrots

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: Saint Ambrogio Society, 802 Montague, Rockford

Cost: $17; $12.50 in advance; $3 Grasshoppers

Rockford's Bert 'Fish' Hassell

What: Presentation by Mike Frederiksen. While Rockford is rich with aviation history, there were few characters as colorful as Bert "Fish" Hassell. Many in the northern Illinois area are familiar with Bert Hassell's Rockford to Sweden pioneer flight attempt in 1929, however, did you know that famed aviator Glenn Curtiss personally recruited him for flight training? Or that Hassell worked as a Canadian whisky bootlegger for the Chicago mob? Join us as we take a dive into the eccentric and entertaining life of Rockford's own Bert "Fish" Hassell.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: Nordic Cultural Center, 327 S. Third St., Rockford

Cost: $5 suggested donation to Erlander Home Museum

Crafty Café Pop-Up

What: This event will be a chance for the community to get crafty. Bring your favorite project or pastime to work on with friends; maybe it’s a card game, puzzle or your most recent textile piece to work on. Specialty coffee drinks and mimosas will be available for purchase, Emiliosalinasmusic will be performing an acoustic set and local artists will be popping up, hanging out and sharing their work.When: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: Rockford City Market, 116 N. Madison St., Rockford

Cost: Free admission

Great Ladies of Swing

What: Travel back to the era of swing, a time when jazz ruled and the sultry voices of women such as Ella Fitzgerald, Billy Holiday, and Sarah Vaughan echoed from every radio and dance hall. Presented by Rockford Symphony Orchestra.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: $26-$66; $15 for students; $10 for children

Rock River Valley Train Show

What: We have a 42,000-square-foot venue consisting of two adjacent gymnasiums. There will be plenty of new and used model railroad supplies for sale, informative displays and operating model trains for children of all ages. Door prizes are awarded every hour, but you must be present to win.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: Harlem High School, 1 Huskie Circle, Machesney Park

Cost: $5 admission; free for military, scouts in uniform and ages 12 and younger

Young Artist Show Closing Reception

What: This is the closing reception for the High School division of the Young Artists Show.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 15

Where: Rockford University Clark Arts Center, 5050 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: Free

Plan Your Native Plant Garden

What: Are you interested in incorporating native plants into your home garden, but not sure where to start? Spend the morning learning about plants that will do best in your yard given your space, soil type, and amount of shade. We will have Wild Ones Plant Sale information so you can order your plants that day. (Plants will be available for pick up from Wild Ones in early May.)

When: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: Severson Dells Nature Center, 8786 Montague Road, Rockford

Cost: $20; $15 for members

Ag All Around Us

What: Discovery Center and the Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau are joining forces to create a “farm-tastic” day. Explore the ways agriculture makes use of science, technology, engineering and math. Chat with local farmers, peek at live barnyard babies, make and sample butter, learn how to make a worm bin and sprout house, and get the scoop on soil. Enjoy crafts, earth-loving activities and eye-opening information. Bandanas, work boots and bib overalls optional.

When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: Discovery Center Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: Included with General admission: $10; free for members and children 1 or younger

Blacklight Painting with Faeries

What: Experience glow painting to create a nod to the faeries in spring with whimsical painting. Artist Jenny Schneck of Bleu Palette walks you through each step. No art experience needed and lots of opportunities to make this piece unique and your own. 14 and older, please. Please enter for this event behind our shoppe by driving around our building and looking for the Wolf Hollow sign.

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: Wolf Hollow, 3800 E. State St., Suite 103, Rockford

Cost: $35

St. Joseph Day Altar

What: St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church is hosting its annual St. Joseph’s Day Altar. The community is invited to partake in the festive traditional meal of meatless pasta, omelets, vegetables, and Italian pastries. The church hall is handicapped accessible.

When: noon to 3 p.m. in the basement of the church hall, Sunday, March 17. (The best time to view the altar is after the 4:30 pm Mass on Saturday March 16, when it will be blessed by the parish priest and coffee and Italian pastries will be served to all.)

Where: 1010 Ferguson St. in Rockford

Cost: There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted.

Rockford Ice Hogs hockey game

What: The Hogs take on the San Jose Barracudas. Saturday is First Responders Appreciation Night (complimentary ticket for first responders). Also get a ticket + 2 drinks for $20. Sunday is St. Paddy’s Day Live Jersey Auction and Meijer Family Pack day (packs starting at $40).

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16 or 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17

Where: BMO Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford

Cost: $16.50-$29

Madhatter Volleyball Tournament

What: In a Madhatter tournament, you sign up as a couple and play each set of pool play with a new couple from your pool. After the first round of pool play, teams will be reseeded and put into another pool, where the process repeats. After the second round of pool play, the selection process for bracket play teams begins. Registration requires one male and one female.

When: 9 a.m. Sunday, March 17

Where: UW Health Sports Factory, 305 S. Madison St., Rockford

Cost: $80 per team

Readings by Barbara Picha

What: Readings by Barbara Picha. Barb has over 30 years experience. She is an Intuitive reader-clairvoyant-medium-tarot card reader- spiritual healer-teacher of metaphysical classes.

When: 11 a.m. Saturday – 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17

Where: Salt + Sol, 419 N. Mulford Road, Suite 3, Rockford

Cost: $60 for 30 min.; $110 for 60 min.; cash only

St. Patrick’s Themed Paint til You Faint

What: This is a closed, ticketed studio event. We will provide music, pizza, and soft drinks. Arrive any time before 8 to paint. Tickets are non-refundable.

When: 7:30-11 p.m. Saturday, March 16 (doors open at 7:15 p.m.)

Where: The Pottery Lounge, 312 N. Alpine Road, Suite 103, Rockford

Cost: $5 ticket to reserve seat; pay for pottery of choice at event. Ticket does not go toward pottery purchase.

Discover the Real Saint Patrick

What: Investigate who the real Saint Patrick was through a presentation by Lynell Cannell of the Ethnic Heritage Museum. Saint Patrick is the principal patron saint of Ireland and his religious feast day is March 17. The rest of Heritage Museum Park, including the Ethnic Heritage Museum exhibit galleries and the Graham-Ginestra House, will be open from 2-4 p.m. for the usual entrance fees.

When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 17

Where: Ethnic Heritage Museum, 1129 S. Main St., Rockford

Cost: $9; $8 for seniors; $7 for children; free for members

Coming next week

Joe Jencks

What: Through heartfelt storytelling and soulful melodies, this gifted singer-songwriter’s evocative lyrics and captivating voice resonate with audiences of all ages. A 25-year veteran of the international folk circuit, Joe delivers engaged musical narratives filled with heart, soul, groove, and grit.

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 18

Where: Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center, 415 N. Church St., Rockford

Cost: $15; $12 in advance; $6 for students

Spring Equinox Mindfulness Walk

What: Join guide Jessie Crow Mermel for this first day of spring walk. We’ll explore balance in both the internal and external landscapes as we stroll The Confluence. This walk is slow, quiet and contemplative— with many points to stop and take in the world around us with all of our senses. Please dress for the weather. We’ll warm up with hot tea at the end of our walk. Recommended for ages 12 and older. Space is limited so please register in advance on our website.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19

Where: Nature at the Confluence, 306 Dickop St., South Beloit

Cost: $5

Rockford Ice Hogs

What: The Ice Hogs play the Chicago Wolves.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20

Where: BMO Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford

Cost: $16-$26

Walk-In Board Painting

What: Join us for Spring and Easter boards, that are pre-sanded and stained ready for you to paint. Featured designs are shown in the Facebook event cover photo but we’ll have more with us. This is a walk-in event, no ticket required.

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20

Where: Baseball Tap, 202 Walnut St., Cherry Valley

Cost: $10-$25; cash, card or Venmo

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: 33 Things to do in the Rockford area this St. Patrick's Day weekend