33-year-old woman arrested in fatal SF stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman was arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing last week, the San Francisco Police Department announced Tuesday. SFPD officers responded on Wednesday, May 15 at 1:44 p.m. to a residence on the 700 block of Post Street on a report of a fight between two people.

Arriving at the scene, officers found an adult victim lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds. Responding officers administered CPR and called for paramedics. The victim, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers detained a woman at the scene. An investigation led to police developing probable cause to arrest the woman, 33-year-old Raymani Yuhashi of San Francisco.

Yuhashi was booked into San Francisco County Jail on the charge of unlawful killing of a human being with malice aforethought. Although an arrest has been made, police say the investigation is active and open.

The SFPD Homicide Detail is leading the investigation.

