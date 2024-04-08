33-year-old motorcyclist killed after hitting turning car near New Castle is identified

A 33-year-old man killed after his motorcycle hit a turning car near New Castle on Thursday has been identified by Delaware State Police as Dustin Webb-Missimer.

Police said Webb-Missimer, of the New Castle-area, was riding south on South Dupont Highway (Route 13) past Frenchtown Road (Route 273) on a Harley-Davidson abot 8 p.m. as a Mazda 3 was turning from the northbound lanes of Route 13 into the parking lot of a Wawa located at 117 S. Dupont Highway.

The Mazda, according to police, passed in front of the motorcycle which Webb-Missimer was driving at "an apparent high rate of speed" and without lights on. The motorcycle hit the ride side of the Mazda, causing Webb-Missimer to be thrown from the bike and onto the highway, police said.

Webb-Missimer was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the Mazda, a 16-year-old girl from New Castle, was not injured.

Police continue to investigate the crash and ask that anyone with information contact investigators at (302) 365-8486 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

