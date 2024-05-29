33-year-old man dead after rear-ending trailer in Woodside early Wednesday

A 33-year-old man from Owings Mills, Maryland, died Wednesday morning after crashing into the back of a truck in Woodside, according to Delaware State Police.

The man's name will be withheld until his family is notified.

The man was heading south in the right lane of Route 13 in a GMC T-Series box truck, police said. He was driving directly behind a Freightliner tractor and trailer, which was going in the same direction south of Barney Jenkins Road.

The driver of the Freightliner slowed down to make a right turn into a business at about 2:20 a.m., according to police, and the 33-year-old driver of the GMC drove into the back of the trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 51-year-old man from Greensboro, North Carolina, driving the Freightliner was not injured.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Master Cpl. J. Lane at 302-698-8457 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

