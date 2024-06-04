33-year-old Green Bay man stabbed to death as three people arrested, police say

A 33-year-old Green Bay man was stabbed to death Monday on the city's east side, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Three people are in custody in connection to the fatal stabbing. The man was found laying on the ground outside on the 700 block of South Roosevelt Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said.

Police said the man won't be identified until next-of-kin has been notified.

No other information was immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 33-year-old Green Bay man stabbed to death as three people arrested