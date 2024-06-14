33-year-old bicyclist in Taylor has critical injuries after being struck, dragged by car

A female bicyclist is in critical but stable condition after being hit by a car and dragged underneath it Friday in Taylor, officials said.

Carla Hoffman, 33, of Coupland, is in critical but stable condition with multiple injuries at Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital in Round Rock, said Taylor Police Chief Henry Fluck.

The collision happened at 7:54 a.m. in the 300 block of North Main Street, according to a news release from the Taylor Police Department. The 55-year-old driver of the car was turning north on North Main Street from West Third Street when she failed to yield right of way to Hoffman, the release said.

It said the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze struck Hoffman in the intersection. She was traveling west on Third Street, the release said.

Hoffman was dragged about 100 feet under the car before witnesses stopped the driver just before the 400 block of North Main Street, police said. The release said a Taylor police officer was on the scene in less than a minute and that with the help of bystanders was able to lift the car and pull Hoffman out.

"The possibility of criminal charges will be evaluated when the investigation is complete," the release said. Fluck said it was too early to discuss what charges might be considered.

North Main was closed for two blocks for about five hours while the incident was being investigated, police said.

A GoFundMe for Hoffman has been established to help with surgery costs and healing.

