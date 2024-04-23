33,500 homes without power in Maricopa. What to know

More than 33,000 homes and businesses in Maricopa are without power on Tuesday morning, according to APS.

An APS outage map shows that 33,580 homes were affected by an outage as of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The cause of the outage or when power will be restored was not clear.

APS did not immediately respond for comment.

State Rep. Teresa Martinez posted an update about a power outage in the city of Maricopa just before 9 a.m. on X, formerly known as Twitter. "There was an issue between the substation & the transformer. Crews are headed out there now to set the breakers manually. They hope to have the power turned back on within the next two hours!" Martinez's post stated.

Central Arizona College announced on X at 8:40 a.m. that the Maricopa campus is closed. "Due to the ongoing power outage that is affecting a large part of the City of Maricopa, face-to-face classes at the Maricopa Campus will be canceled and the Maricopa Campus will be closed today, Tuesday, April 23, 2024," the post stated.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 33,500 homes without power in Maricopa