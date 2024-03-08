$33,000 a month in California? Here’s a list of new high-paying state jobs with benefits

The state of California is looking for workers for multiple high-paying positions — from correctional health care to legal work at the California Department of Justice and other agencies.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest public pension plan. Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked.

Sift through some of the state’s highest paid positions available on the CalCareers website, posted between Feb. 29 and March 7:

Chief psychiatrist | Permanent, full-time (hybrid)

Location: Madera County

Department : California Correctional Health Care Services

Salary: $26,961 to $33,417 per month





The chief psychiatrist oversees treatment services for inmates at the Central California Women’s Facility in Madera County.

A hybrid work schedule is available, Calcareers stated.

The application period closes on April 2.

Principal engineer water resources | Permanent, full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department: California Department of Water Resources

Salary: $14,527 to $16,501 per month





The principal engineer oversees the department’s structural engineering branch including its program, projects and employees.

A hybrid work schedule is available, Calcareers states.

The application period closes on March 18.

Pharmacist | Permanent, full-time

Location: Riverside County

Department : Correctional Health Care Services

Salary: $14,263 to $15,428 per month





The pharmacist oversees pharmaceutical work and services at Ironwood State Prison in Riverside County.

The application period closes on March 15.

Special agent in charge | Permanent, full-time

Location: Riverside County

Department : California Department of Justice

Salary: $11,947 to $14,902 per month





The special agent in charge oversees operations at the state Justice Department’s Bureau of Firearms offices in Riverside, Los Angeles and San Diego.

The application period closes on March 20.

Similar positions are open in Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

Attorney | Permanent, full-time

Location: Yolo County

Department : California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training

Salary: $11,644 to $14,954 per month





The attorney is the department’s point person on “sensitive and complex” legal matters.

The application period closes on March 19.

A similar position is open in Los Angeles. There are also countrywide telework options.

