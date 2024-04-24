$32M construction on Highway 37 in north Mitchell to ramp up in May

Apr. 24—MITCHELL — The South Dakota Department of Transportation said on Wednesday, April 24 that construction on State Highway 37 will ramp up beginning May 1, shifting the traffic to the southbound lanes in both directions as the two-year, $32 million project gets underway.

Beginning on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, traffic on Highway 37 will shift to a two-way traffic pattern and will be in effect from the south side of the Lake Mitchell Spillway, in front of the city water treatment plant, to just north of National Guard Road. This traffic pattern switch will allow crews to begin the reconstruction of the northbound lanes on Highway 37.

A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. Drivers are asked to be aware of constriction workers and equipment throughout the work zone. Motorists should expect congestion, slower speeds, and turning traffic during the lane closures. Motorists should be prepared for delays through the work zone.

The prime contractor for the $32.3 million project is Michels Road and Stone, of Brownsville, Wisconsin. The overall completion date for the multi-year project is November 2025. The two-year project includes regarding the roadway with new concrete and asphalt surfacing. The bridge over the Lake Mitchell Spillway will be removed and reconstructed. There will also be a shared-use path constructed to create a safer way for pedestrians and bicyclists to access Lake Mitchell and Kibbee Park.

The 2024 construction will run from 1,000 feet short of the spillway bridge to National Guard road, and is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 15, 2024. In 2025, the south portion of the project to the Highway 37 bypass/Main Street intersection will be constructed.

The SDDOT is issuing updates on major traffic changes during the project via a free text service. To subscribe, text "MITCHELL37" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.