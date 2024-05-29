321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (May 28)

Private astronaut Jared Isaacman gives 'unbelievable' donation to Brevard Space Force museums

Inspiration4 astronaut and billionaire Jared Isaacman is giving the U.S. Space Force Historical Foundation the largest private donation in the nonprofit's 35-year history, funding the future meticulous restoration of rare missile-related artifacts and other museum upgrades in Brevard County.

"This is exciting for the museum, a great move forward for preserving the rich history of the Cape and offering it to many generations to come," said Jamie Draper, director of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Museum.

SpaceX launch recap: Starlink mission Friday night from Cape Canaveral, Florida

Launch recap: Scroll down for live coverage of the Wednesday, May 22, liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40.

SpaceX launches first of back-to-back Starlink missions Wednesday from Cape Canaveral

With an on-time liftoff of 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, a Falcon 9 rocket soared off the launch pad, illuminating the night sky over Cape Canaveral. Its payload: Starlink 6-62, which is the mission name for this batch of 23 Starlink satellites.

The rocket soared into the night on a southeast trajectory as it gave off a loud rumble.

SpaceX launch recap: Starlink mission Thursday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida

Launch recap: Scroll down to review live coverage of the Thursday, May 23, liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on the Starlink 6-63 mission.

SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites Thursday as constellation passes 3 million users

This week, Starlink officials announced their high-speed internet constellation is now connecting more than 3 million people, with the Republic of Fiji's 300-plus islands marking the network's 99th country, territory or service market.

Thursday night, another SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch added 23 more satellites to that ever-expanding constellation, notching the second of back-to-back Starlink night launches from the Cape.

"We feel very comfortable:" Starliner on track for June 1 launch from Cape Canaveral

After spending weeks working through first an issue with a valve on the rocket then a helium leak on the spacecraft and, finally, making sure that if multiple things went wrong in space, the crewed Starliner could still get home, NASA, Boeing and United Launch Alliance teams say they are now progressing with confidence toward a June 1 launch attempt.

Still to overcome: one more full-scale NASA review, set to occur Wednesday, and if all goes well, that would clear Boeing's Starliner to proceed toward liftoff 12:25 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 1.

SpaceX plans a Memorial Day morning Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida

SpaceX has confirmed they are kicking off Memorial Day with a morning Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Launch Complex 40.

Launch is now targeted for 11:29 a.m. EDT on Monday, which is the end of the launch window. Should SpaceX not be able to launch during the allotted window, a backup opportunity is open on Tuesday, May 28, beginning at 7:30 a.m. EDT.

Scrub!: SpaceX is standing down from Memorial Day launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida

SpaceX is standing down from the Memorial Day Starlink launch. The scrubbed launch attempt comes after pushing the liftoff target multiple times. While SpaceX has not given a reason for today's scrub, there has been word of heavy marine traffic in the area.

Meet the two NASA Astronauts being added to the Astronaut Hall of Fame

Two astronauts are set to be inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame on Saturday, joining an ever-growing group of space explorers recognized for their achievements in space exploration. What started as a commemoration of the Mercury Seven astronauts has grown significantly.

Marsha Ivins, who flew on five space shuttle missions and also spent time on the former Russian space station Mir, and David Hilmers, who flew to space four times including the first launch post-Challenger, are the 2024 inductees. Both are retired from NASA with Hilmers now on a mission to eradicate Hepatitis B, and Ivins working in human factors engineering as Sophic Synergistics' director of human system integration.

Parade of planets in Florida morning sky: Here's what to expect from this spectacular view

During the predawn hours of Monday, June 3, early risers are in for a rare celestial view. Multiple planets, including Mars and Saturn, will align in the sky as sunrise approaches.

It's a kind of planetary parade but worth noting: only a few planets will be visible to the human eye. Uranus and Neptune simply cannot be seen from Earth without the aid of a large telescope.

SpaceX launch recap: Starlink mission Tuesday morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida

Launch recap: Scroll down for live coverage of the Tuesday, May 28, liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40.

SpaceX Starlink mission launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida after multiple delays

After multiple delays, a SpaceX Falcon 9 sprung off the launch pad and into the bright Florida morning sky Tuesday with the rocket's second stage carrying 23 Starlink satellites into orbit.

As countdown had moved towards what was planned to be a 7:30 a.m. EDT launch on Tuesday, SpaceX announced a launch hold. While SpaceX did not provide a reason, a statement was given on X (formerly Twitter) that the rocket and Starlink satellites were in good condition. The launch hold lasted more than two hours before the countdown resumed towards launch at 10:24 a.m. EDT.

