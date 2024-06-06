321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (June 4)

Starliner rolls to launch pad ahead of Saturday crew liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida

An Atlas V rocket slowly rolled out of the United Launch Alliance Vertical Integration Facility on Thursday morning, headed toward Launch Complex 41, illuminated by the bright Florida sun.

Atop the Atlas V, Boeing's Starliner spacecraft sat ready to launch NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams on Saturday in the first crewed test flight of this new spacecraft. Launch is currently scheduled for 12:25 p.m. Saturday. The mission has been delayed nearly a month due first to an oxygen leak on the rocket and then a helium leak on part of the spacecraft.

Playalinda Brewing Co. selling Boeing Starliner-themed beer ahead of historic space launch

When NASA's Boeing Starliner spacecraft soared into orbit on its May 2022 test flight, the uncrewed capsule contained a test dummy, 800 pounds of cargo ... and five pounds of Heidelberg pilsner malt for Titusville-based Playalinda Brewing Co.

After circling Earth 94 times and covering more than 2.4 million miles, Starliner and the out-of-this-world malt grains returned to terra firma via parachutes to the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

More issues discovered ahead of Starliner launch Saturday - this time on the space station

When NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams blast into space Saturday onboard Boeing's Starliner on its maiden crewed flight, they'll be heading to the International Space Station without their personal luggage.

That's by design, although the reason is just the latest hiccup to face this launch, targeted for 12:25 p.m. Saturday.

SpaceX launch recap: Starlink mission Friday night from Cape Canaveral, Florida

Launch recap: Live coverage of the Friday, May 31, liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40.

Late SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch glows in the night sky over Space Coast

A bright Falcon 9 rocket leapt into the night Friday, giving the sky over Cape Canaveral an orange glow. Lifting off at 10:37 p.m. EDT, the rocket had already been delayed twice before launching at the end of the launch window.

Originally scheduled for 7:47 p.m., SpaceX moved the liftoff time back to 10:11 p.m. and then back again.

Scrubbed again! Boeing Starliner countdown halts in final minutes; no retry date set yet

Scrub recap: Live coverage of the Saturday, June 1, late-countdown scrubbed liftoff of NASA's Boeing Starliner crewed mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Starliner launch scrubs again with less than four minutes to go; computer sequencer blamed

Scrubbed again! This time, NASA's first Boeing Starliner mission carrying astronauts got called off with fewer than four minutes left in the countdown Saturday afternoon at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. No new launch date has been set.

"Hold. The countdown has been stopped. Safing of the Atlas V, Starliner and launch pad systems is underway," United Launch Alliance officials announced in a 12:22 p.m. EDT tweet, just three minutes before the scheduled liftoff from Launch Complex 41.

"Flattered and Humbled": Two NASA astronauts inducted into Hall of Fame under Atlantis

On Saturday morning, two astronauts were inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame during a ceremony held under Space Shuttle Atlantis at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex — a spacecraft of special significance as both had flown on that orbiter.

In what would have been a rare coincidence, the maiden flight test of Boeing's Starliner was set to launch shortly after the induction ceremony, and all those in attendance were eager to watch the launch of two fellow astronauts. Organizers moved the start time back and the ceremony was brisk, ending 20 minutes ahead of schedule.

After two scrubs, Boeing Starliner set for launch on June 5 from Cape Canaveral, Florida

After two scrubs, the inaugural crewed flight of Boeing Starliner is ready to make a third launch attempt. NASA said Sunday that they are targeting 10:52 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 5.

The crewed flight test scrubbed for the second time on Saturday at just under four minutes before liftoff. The reason: an issue with a United Launch Alliance ground computer launch sequencer.

SpaceX to launch new Starlink group on Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday night from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX plans to launch its next batch of Starlink satellites Tuesday night, according to Geospatial Navigational Warning and a Federal Aviation Administration warning.

The launch window runs from 8:04 p.m. until 11:58 p.m. EDT. While SpaceX tends to launch earlier in the allotted launch window, various factors − such as weather − play a part in the final timing.

NASA, Boeing to make 3rd attempt to launch Starliner, astronauts to ISS from Cape Canaveral

Look to the skies Wednesday morning: NASA and Boeing are slated to make a third attempt at launching the Starliner spacecraft into low-Earth orbit on its groundbreaking first crewed mission.

The Starliner crew flight test carrying NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams is scheduled for liftoff at 10:52 a.m. EDT Wednesday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX launch recap: Starlink mission Tuesday night from Cape Canaveral, Florida

Launch recap: Scroll down for live coverage of the Tuesday, June 4, liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40.

