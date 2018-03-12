32 Tweets About Married Life That Will Have You Laughing In Agreement

“Marital bliss” is an unrealistic standard for any couple, no matter how in love they are.

But if two people can laugh their way through some of the weird, annoying and occasionally maddening moments, then they’re not doing half bad.

Below, we’ve rounded up 32 tweets that hilariously capture the highs and lows of married life.

1

My husband just cancelled the plans we’d made for tonight without talking to me first and I’ve honestly never been more turned on in my life.

— not the WORST mom (@nottheworstmom) March 3, 2018

2

Me from my coffin to my husband: “Did you take out the recycling?”

— SpacedMom (@copymama) March 8, 2018

3

i married for love



but the obvious side benefit of having someone around to find my glasses cannot be ignored

— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) February 7, 2018

4

Just regaled my wife with a story about a grocery coupon that should have worked but didn’t but then the guy got it to work after all.



Don’t tell me the spark is gone.

— Distracted Dad (@Distracted_Dad) February 28, 2018

5

Me: Hey honey, can you get me a cup of coffee?



Wife: You have legs. Get it yourself.



Me: Our love story should be made into a movie.

— Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) February 14, 2018

6

My wife cleaned the house all day and now we have to go live in a hotel.

— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) March 6, 2018

7

Relationship status: I explained every episode of a Netflix series to my wife after she said she didn’t want to watch it with me.

— Boyd's Backyard (@TheBoydP) March 4, 2018

8

[cleaning out our bedroom]



Me: Half of this stuff is junk we don't need.



Wife: The other half is mine.

— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) March 4, 2018

9

What makes marriage so different from being single is that when you need emotional support, you have someone right there to tell you to stop talking during their favorite show.

— Kent Graham (@KentWGraham) March 1, 2018

10

[Argument at family dinner]



Wife: *Whispers to me* Don’t start taking sides this time.



Me: Why not? *sliding roast potatoes in pocket* They're too busy yelling to notice.

— M@thew (@TweetPotato314) March 7, 2018

11

I don’t even know the difference between a crockpot and an instapot and they’re still letting me keep my husband and children

— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) February 27, 2018

12

Always be tolerant of your wife’s flaws because if she didn’t have them, maybe she could have gotten a better husband.

— The Cultured Ruffian (@CulturedRuffian) December 19, 2017

13

[struggling to hold on to 17 boxes of Girl Scout cookies]



Husband: Why so many?

Me: Well, the Samoa box is for you & the rest are for me.

— Stabbatha Christy (@LoveNLunchmeat) February 26, 2017

14

Being a husband is understanding that you can and will get into trouble for something you said in your wife’s dream

— Mr. Hook (@Phook75) February 19, 2018

15

The best thing you can do for your marriage is sleep with separate comforters.

— not the WORST mom (@nottheworstmom) March 9, 2018

16

*Sees husband and wife neighbor arguing in their driveway*



Husband: “We shouldn’t be watching them like this.”



Me: “You’re right.” [Goes in house and returns with popcorn and lawn chair.]

— Jessie (@mommajessiec) March 5, 2018

17

In my town husbands are legally required on Facebook to write a long mushy declaration of love to their wife on her birthday.

— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) January 24, 2018

18

Wife - What are you doing?

Me - Doctor said I should eat three eggs a day.

Wife - I doubt he meant Reese's Eggs.

— Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) February 11, 2018

19

My wife said I can’t complain about my bad back if I’m not going to do anything about it so I saw a doctor and now I can’t wait to complain.

— Boyd's Backyard (@TheBoydP) March 3, 2018

20

The boys are spending the night away, so my wife and I are planning on spending our evening shooting down each other’s suggestions on what to do until we fall asleep watching “Chopped” reruns.

— Distracted Dad (@Distracted_Dad) March 9, 2018

21

Wife and I have reached that age where foreplay is just us describing things we'd probably do to each other if we weren't so achy.

— Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) March 9, 2017

22

Wife: *hoarsely* I'm losing my voice.



Me: I guess you can't yell at me anymore.



Wife:



She's scarier when she's quiet.

— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) February 28, 2018