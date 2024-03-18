32 people arrested in Illinois State Police crackdown on crime in the metro-east

Thirty-two people were arrested on 69 criminal charges last week in an Illinois State Police operation in the metro-east.

“Operation Nighthawk” was part of an effort to crack down on violent crime, focusing on East St. Louis and neighboring communities, according to a state police press release. The operation was from March 11 through March 13.

“The operation utilized intelligence and technology to target known high crime areas, violent offenders, and structured criminal groups in the communities of the Metro East,” the release states.

State police, in their release, pointed out five ``notable events and arrests” that happened in the operation:

After a traffic stop in the Terrace Drive and State Street area of East St. Louis, a passenger in a vehicle tried to run away, but troopers were “able to catch the passenger and subsequently recovered a stolen handgun, extended magazine, and another firearm.”

Troopers found suspected fentanyl and other narcotics in a vehicle and on its occupants during a traffic stop near Graystone Drive in Cahokia Heights on March 11.

After shots were fired at a gas station on State Street in East St. Louis, state police pursued a suspect in a fleeing vehicle and arrested the suspect in St. Louis. This happened March 13.

Also on March 13, officers patrolling near Roosevelt Homes in East St. Louis saw juveniles running with firearms. They chased the juveniles, taking one into custody and recovering a “loaded firearm with a high-capacity drum magazine.”

Troopers also found a loaded firearm with a high-capacity magazine during a vehicle stop in Cahokia Heights on March 13. The occupants were taken into custody.

In all, 19 firearms and nearly 200 grams of narcotics were seized during the operation.

“More than 50 officers from around the state, including ISP Troops 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, ISP South Fatal Four Team, ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6, ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group, and ISP Air Operations, joined forces with the ISP Special Operation Group Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Unit for the multi-day operation,” the release states. “ The ISP Firearms Investigations Unit and Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois provided additional support during the operational period.”