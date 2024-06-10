32-year-old Port St. Lucie woman dead after single-vehicle crash

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 32-year-old local woman died following a weekend vehicle crash on Southeast Veterans Memorial Parkway, according to Port St. Lucie Police.

Police at 5:40 p.m. Saturday went to the single-vehicle crash at Southeast Veterans Memorial Parkway and Southeast Seafury Lane. The location is not far from the U.S. Post Office on Southeast Veterans Memorial Parkway, just north of Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

The crash happened as a 2014 Jeep Cherokee traveled north on Southeast Veterans Memorial Parkway at a “high rate of speed,” said Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, police spokesperson, on Monday.

The driver, identified as Samantha Folk, 32, of Port St. Lucie, lost control and the vehicle and struck a concrete utility pole in the median. Folk was ejected from the Jeep, which sustained severe damage, and died at the scene.

The roadway was closed for several hours after the crash, Mesiti said.

Police continue to investigate.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Single-vehicle crash fatally injures Port St. Lucie woman