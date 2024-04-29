32-year-old man in stable condition following altercation, stabbing early Saturday

BATTLE CREEK — A 32-year-old man is in stable condition after being stabbed during an altercation early Saturday on Richards Place.

Battle Creek police responded to a report of a home invasion and stabbing incident in the first block of Richards Place shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police said in a news release. After arriving on scene, officers located the 32-year-old man in a neighboring driveway with an apparent stab wound to the right side of his chest.

Other officers were able to locate a 41-year-old man inside the home. He told officers that he was inside of his home when his 32-year-old neighbor came onto his front porch and began yelling.

When the homeowner looked up, he saw that his neighbor had entered his home. An altercation followed, during which the 32-year-old neighbor was stabbed one time, police said.

The 32-year-old stabbing victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is currently in stable condition as of Monday, police said.

No further details were immediately available Monday as the Battle Creek Police Department is still actively investigating the incident.

