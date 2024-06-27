At $32.5M, this California wine estate may set sales record in Sonoma County. See why

If a 156-acre estate in California’s wine country — a beautiful property surrounded by a redwood grove, vineyards, orchards and lavender fields — sells for the asking price of $32.5 million, it will set the record for the most-expensive single-family residence ever sold in Sonoma County and the charming city of Glen Ellen, according to Douglas Elliman real estate firm.

Located in the Sonoma Mountains and bordering picturesque Jack London State Park, the secluded property provides nearly 14,000 square feet of total living space, including a separate guest house. There are seven bedrooms and seven full bathrooms.

The luxurious setting is showcased by “enchanting gardens along with dramatic and sweeping valley views,” according to the official property listing.

The main residence was built in 2005.

The guest house, spanning 3,000 square feet, is accessed through its own private entrance. An agricultural barn spans 1,775 square feet.

Some 42 acres on the property are dedicated to a premium organic vineyard, planted in 2001, mostly cultivated for Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot wine grapes, according to Douglas Elliman. There are smaller quantities of Cabernet Franc, Malbed, Petit Verdot and Sauvignon Blanc grown on the estate, too.

The Glen Ellen, California, home sits on 156 acres amid vineyards, redwoods, orchards and lavender fields.

Other features include.

▪ Manicured gardens, areas to hold events, such as weddings, and a redwood grove;

▪ Four ensuite bedrooms inside the main house;

▪ Three ensuite bedrooms inside the large guest house;

▪ Atrium and wine cellar;

▪ Pool and spa;

“Each structure on the estate is unique, yet all blend beautifully with the land and property that surround them designed by Marta Fry Landscape Architects, creating a harmonious integration with the natural landscape,” according to the property listing. “The thoughtful design and exceptional craftsmanship highlight the seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces, inviting you to relax and soak in the panoramic views.”

The property produces year-round organic produce from the orchards.

“Whether you are strolling through the vibrant vineyards, unwinding in the verdant orchards, or simply enjoying the peaceful ambiance, this estate promises an experience of extraordinary living,” the property listing states.

The listing agents are Marcy Roth and Fredrik Eklund of Douglas Elliman and Daniel Casabonne of Sotheby’s International Realty.

“The property is unique and very private, the house has expansive views, which are awesome in every light, the rooms are blessed with exquisite proportions and site-lines from every window that bring the outdoors inside (and) it is beautifully built with solid craftsmanship and charming details,” seller Christine Murray, who owns the property with her husband Mike, said in an email Douglas Elliman.

Panoramic views of Sonoma Valley.

Total living space of the Sonoma County wine estate is 14,000 square feet.