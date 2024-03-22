$32,000 a month in SLO County? California is hiring for these high-paying state jobs

California is looking for state workers in San Luis Obispo County in agencies including Caltrans and the California Department of State Hospitals.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan. Each position has specific requirements, which are linked.

Here are five available jobs in San Luis Obispo County posted on CalCareers, the state’s jobs website. The positions were posted in the past 30 days, as of Friday.

Staff psychiatrist | Limited term full-time

Work location: Atascadero State Hospital

Department: California Department of State Hospitals

Salary: $26,194 to $32,302 per month





The staff psychiatrist performs psychiatric evaluations, provides clinical leadership and writes orders for admission, transfer, discharge, medications, suicide precautions, and restraints and seclusion. The psychiatrist also meets monthly with patients and evaluates and documents assault incidents and suicidal threats, attempts and self–harm behaviors.

Similar positions are open within the department, offering the same salary range.

The application period closes June 10.

Staff psychiatrist, correctional and rehab | Permanent full-time

Work location: California Men’s Colony, San Luis Obispo

Department: California Correctional Health Care Services

Salary: $23,915 to $29,492 per month

Part of an interdisciplinary treatment team providing general population outpatient services to inmates, the staff psychiatrist performs psychiatric evaluations, participates in treatment planning and case reviews, prescribes medications, and provides crisis intervention and psychotherapy.

This position also provides consultations and training in treatment approaches to clinical and custody staff of the treatment team. Travel is required.

Similar positions are open within the department, offering the same salary range.

This position is available until the job is filled.

Supervising registered nurse II | Limited term full-time

Work location: California Men’s Colony





Department: Correctional Health Care Services

Salary: $10,939 to $13,693 per month





The supervising registered nurse II is responsible for planning, assigning, supervising and evaluating the work of nursing and other assigned staff in a service line delivery area.

Similar positions are open within the department, offering the same salary range.

The application period closes April 3.

Senior transportation engineer | Permanent full-time

Work location: San Luis Obispo County

Department: California Department of Transportation

Salary: $10,886 to $13,625 per month

The senior transportation engineer is responsible for the management and delivery of the District Local Assistance Emergency Relief Program.

The engineer manages all local assistance emergency relief projects, acting as subject matter expert providing guidance to local agencies and district staff and reviewing and approving damage assessment forms for eligibility, funding and delivery. The person also works with agencies to identify and implement measures to incorporate resilience in repair of damaged infrastructure.

The application period closes March 29.

Senior environmental scientist | Permanent full-time

Work location: San Luis Obispo County

Department: Caltrans

Salary: $7,336 to $9,126 per month





As the lead archaeologist of the District 5 Environmental Stewardship Branch, the senior environmental scientist oversees and reviews cultural resources documentation and resource agency and Native American coordination.

The senior environmental scientist is responsible for advising the branch chief on cultural-related policy issues in the district, focusing on interfacing with the Office of Cultural Studies, State Historic Preservation Office, external agencies, Native American Tribes, community and historical preservation groups, and consultants.

This position requires frequent site visits, sometimes to remote areas. Occasional overtime, travel and overnight stays may be required.

The application period closes March 29.