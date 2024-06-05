31-year-old woman and 3-year-old girl found dead in Milford home Wednesday

A 31-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl were found dead in a home in the Brookstone Trace development in Milford on Wednesday.

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Route 113 for a 31-year-old man bleeding from his head around 4:45 a.m., Milford Police Department spokesman Sgt. Timothy Maloney said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

An investigation "prompted" police to go to a home in the 6000 block of Pebblebrook Drive in Brookstone Trace, the release said, where they found the two dead victims.

"Milford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is actively working this investigation," the news release said. "They have a person of interest detained and there is no threat to the public at this time."

Maloney declined to provide causes of death. More information will be provided as it becomes available, he said.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on southern Delaware and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Milford police find 31-year-old woman, 3-year-old girl dead in home