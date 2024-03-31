31-year-old Scottsboro man killed in Sunday shooting

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — A 31-year-old man died from multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning, according to the Scottsboro Police Department.

Authorities said they responded to a shooting call on W. Willow Street Sunday around 1:20 a.m. and when police arrived they found a man laying in the parking lot who had been shot multiple times.

Scottsboro Police identified the man as 31-year-old Deuntae Jarrod Johnson. He was taken to Highlands Medical Center but died from his injuries there.

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting and ask anyone who has any information about it to contact the department at (256)-574-3333.

