31-year-old Maryland man killed in motorcycle crash in Harrington

A 31-year-old Denton, Maryland, man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday in Harrington.

A 58-year-old Laurel man operating tractor-trailer and the motorcyclist were both traveling on Vernon Road around 4 p.m. The eastbound tractor-trailer had "almost completed" a left turn onto Fox Hunters Road, a Delaware State Police news release said, when the westbound motorcycle struck the back of the trailer.

The motorcyclist was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while the truck driver was uninjured.

The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact Master Cpl. W. Booth at 302-698-8451. Information may also be provided by sending a Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Harrington motorcycle crash kills 31-year-old Maryland man