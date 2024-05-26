31-year-old man found dead from gunshot wounds in northeast Raleigh, police say

Raleigh police are investigating a homicide after they found a 31-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 5200 block of Deep Channel Drive, off Buffaloe Road in the northeast corner of the city, around 5:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a deceased person in the area, according to a news release early Sunday. Officers located the dead man in a townhouse complex.

Upon further investigation, police identified the man as Jeremiah Frazier, 31, and determined that he had been shot, according to an updated news release Sunday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation, and additional information “will be released at the appropriate time,” the news releases said.

The Raleigh Police Department asks anyone with information that might assist the investigation to call the department at 919-996-3335 or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org and click “Leave a Tip” on the top right of the page.